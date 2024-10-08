A former aide to New York Mayor Eric Adams is charged with destroying evidence as top deputy quits

Michael R. Sisak And Jake Offenhartz
·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City official was charged Tuesday with witness tampering and destroying evidence in a sweeping federal investigation that led to Mayor Eric Adams' indictment on charges he took bribes and illegal campaign cash from foreign interests.

The arrest came amid an ongoing exodus of top Adams administration officials, as federal prosecutors delve deeper into allegations that the mayor was using staffers in an attempt to cover up wrongdoing.

Mohamed Bahi, who resigned Monday as the mayor’s liaison to the Muslim community, is accused of encouraging a businessman to solicit illegal straw donations from four of the businessman's employees and to then lie about it to the FBI.

At one point, Bahi told the businessman that Adams believed the man wouldn’t cooperate with law enforcement, according to prosecutors. As agents arrived to search Bahi’s home in July, they say he deleted an encrypted messaging app from his cell phone that he had used to communicate with Adams.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, Adams denied that he had any hand in telling anyone to lie. “I would never instruct anyone to do anything illegal or improper," he said.

Bahi, 40, was arrested early Tuesday and released on his own recognizance after a brief appearance in federal court in Manhattan. He was not required to enter a plea and was ordered to surrender his travel documents and not to contact any witnesses.

Bahi is the first person other than the mayor to be charged in the investigation. Adams praised him Tuesday as a “thoughtful” liaison who worked to “really bring down the noise in some of the conflicts we're seeing today."

Adams, a Democrat, has maintained a busy schedule in recent weeks, striking a buoyant tone at news briefings and insisting he can simultaneously lead the city, defend himself in court and reshape an administration battered by federal searches and resignations.

Adams portrayed the parade of high-level departures from his administration as unconnected to the criminal investigations — a claim at odds with statements from some of those former staffers.

His first deputy mayor, Sheena Wright, submitted her resignation Monday, one day after Adams confirmed the resignation of her brother-in-law Philip Banks, who served as the deputy mayor for public safety, and Winnie Greco, the city's director of Asian affairs. Wright’s representative declined to provide a reason for her resignation.

Last week, Adams announced the schools chancellor David Banks — the husband of Wright and brother of Philip Banks — would leave later this month, rather than at the end of the year as planned.

Police Commissioner Edward Caban resigned last month, saying he did not want the investigations to serve as a “distraction” to the police department. And a senior mayoral adviser, Timothy Pearson, has also resigned. All six officials had their devices seized by federal investigators. Each has denied wrongdoing.

Adams has vowed to stay in office and seek reelection next year after pleading not guilty Sept. 27 to charges that he accepted about $100,000 worth of free or deeply discounted international flights, hotel stays, meals and entertainment, and sought illegal campaign contributions from representatives of Turkey and other foreign interests.

At a hearing last week, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten said prosecutors are pursuing “several related investigations” and that it is “likely” additional defendants will be charged and “possible” that more charges will be brought against Adams.

Adams’ office confirmed Monday that another aide, Rana Abbasova, was fired. She had been the mayor’s director of protocol for international affairs and was involved in events at the heart of his indictment, including fundraising and accompanying him on trips to Turkey. She’s been on unpaid leave since the FBI raided her home last year. She is now a “key witness” for the prosecution, according to Adams’ lawyer Alex Spiro.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who has the power to remove Adams from office, said last week that she was working with the mayor to make sure key positions “are filled with people who are going to be responsible.”

“We expect changes, that’s not a secret, and changes are beginning,” Hochul said.

On Tuesday, Adams denied that Hochul had signed off on any of his personnel changes, including his decision to appoint Maria Torres-Springer to replace Wright as first deputy mayor. Torres-Springer previously served as deputy mayor for economic development, housing and workforce development.

Bahi’s criminal complaint alleges that he organized a fundraiser for Adams in December 2020 at the Brooklyn headquarters of a construction company, where Bahi suggested that the company’s owner have his employees make donations to Adams’ campaign and then refund the workers for the $2,000 payments – just under the maximum allowed for individual donors in the city.

Four employees and the owner made the donations, with the workers’ payments reimbursed by the company, according to the complaint. All have subsequently spoken to law enforcement, and the owner admitted his involvement in the illegal straw donations, according to prosecutors.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that Bahi’s charges “should leave no doubt about the seriousness of any effort to interfere with a federal investigation, particularly when undertaken by a government employee.”

“Our commitment to uncovering the truth and following the facts wherever they may lead is unwavering,” Williams said.

Adams is also accused of knowingly accepting illegal donations from straw donors — his indictment alleges he conspired to take campaign contributions from Turkish nationals and disguise the payments by routing them through U.S. citizens. That enabled Adams to unlock public funds providing an eight-to-one match for small-dollar donations, prosecutors said.

While he reiterated Tuesday that he never instructed anyone to break the law, Adams wouldn’t answer a question about whether he’d ever spoken with Bahi or Abbasova about straw donations.

Bahi’s criminal complaint states that federal and city authorities began investigating straw donations to the Adams campaign in 2021, when he was running for mayor while holding a different elected office, Brooklyn borough president. Adams was sworn in as mayor in 2022.

__

Associated Press journalists Ruth Brown and Larry Neumeister contributed to this report.

Michael R. Sisak And Jake Offenhartz, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Another aide to New York City mayor resigns amid federal probe

    NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that his deputy mayor for public safety, Philip Banks, has resigned, the latest in a string of departures from the administration as the mayor battles a federal indictment.

  • Argentina September inflation seen at lowest since late 2021

    Argentina's monthly inflation rate is expected to have slowed to 3.5% in September, which would be the lowest monthly rate since the end of 2021, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Tuesday. That rate would be a sign of progress for the government of libertarian President Javier Milei, which has focused on taming runaway prices since taking office in December. Argentina's national statistics agency will publish the on Thursday.

  • Hungary’s Orbán interrupted by activist during EU presidency news conference

    An activist and municipal councilor for a Hungarian opposition party disrupted a news conference in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was laying out his plans for Hungary's six-month presidency of the European Union. The activist, Márton Gyekiczki, interrupted Orbán as he was speaking about his opposition to immigration, running toward the podium where Orbán sat and throwing a stack of what appeared to be banknotes at the prime minister.

  • Oklahoma amends request for Bibles that initially appeared to match only version backed by Trump

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has amended its request for 55,000 Bibles to be placed in public schools that initially matched a version of the holy book endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

  • Protester tackled as Hungarian PM Viktor Orban speaks at conference

    STORY: :: A protester is tackled by security as Hungarian PM Viktor Orban speaks at the European Parliament:: October 8, 2024:: Strasbourg, FranceThe incident occurred before Orban's scheduled address to the parliament on Wednesday, (October 9).

  • MI5 spy chief says Russia and Iran are behind a 'staggering' rise in deadly plots

    LONDON (AP) — Britain is facing a “staggering rise” in attempts at assassination, sabotage and other crimes on U.K. soil by Russia and Iran, as the two states recruit criminals to “do their dirty work,” the head of Britain's domestic intelligence agency said Tuesday.

  • Hungary PM Orban says Ukraine cannot win on the battlefield

    Ukraine cannot win the war with Russia on the battlefield, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday, adding dialogue and a ceasefire were needed to save lives. Earlier, Hungary's finance minister said Budapest would hold up a final deal on a $50 billion G7 loan to Ukraine until after the U.S. presidential election by delaying its decision on the timing of the renewal of EU sanctions against Russia. Speaking at a briefing in Strasbourg, Orban said that U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, if elected, would not wait until his inauguration but would start working for peace in Ukraine right after the Nov. 5 election, adding that European leaders would have to react to that.

  • Philippines, China trade blame in latest South China Sea spat

    The Philippines accused China's coast guard on Tuesday of firing water cannon at government ships taking supplies to fishermen at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, but Beijing said its "control measures" followed the boats' intrusions in its waters. The incident was the two countries' latest run-in regarding the Scarborough shoal, a fishing ground within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone that China claims as its territory. "We urge the Philippines to immediately cease its violations," Liu Dejun, a spokesperson for China's coast guard, said in a statement.

  • Hungary to hold up G7 loan to Ukraine until after US election

    Hungary will hold up a final deal on a $50 billion G7 loan to Ukraine until after the U.S. presidential election by delaying its decision on the timing of the renewal of EU sanctions against Russia, Hungary's finance minister said. Washington needs the EU to revise its timeframe for the renewal of sanctions to every three years from the current six months for it to contribute some $20 billion to the G7 loan, matching the European Union's contribution, EU officials said.

  • Foxconn Plans to Build World's Largest Nvidia GB200 Chip Factory

    Foxconn is working to meet the growing demand for Nvidia's Blackwell platform

  • North Korea's Kim again threatens to use nuclear weapons against South Korea and US

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned again that he could use nuclear weapons in potential conflicts with South Korea and the United States, as he accused them of provoking North Korea and raising animosities on the Korean Peninsula, state media reported Tuesday.

  • Supreme Court rejects Republican-led challenge to Biden effort to ease voter registration

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday turned away a challenge from Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania to a Biden administration executive order that is intended to boost voter registration.

  • Woman, 30, Charged with Murdering 3 People in 3 Days, Described as a 'Serial Killer' by Police

    Sabrina Kauldhar was arrested following the deaths of a woman and two men in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton, according to police

  • Woman convicted in murder of Loretta Saunders granted 30-day pass from prison

    A Halifax woman convicted in the murder of Loretta Saunders has been granted a 30-day, unescorted absence from prison to help her prepare for the potential end of her time in custody.Victoria Lea Henneberry, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April 2015 and was given an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years.With that date fast approaching, the Parole Board of Canada has granted Henneberry a 30-day pass so she can live in a halfway house, attend programs and do

  • Menendez Brothers Were Reunited in California Prison 21 Years After Convictions: 'Joy Was Overwhelming'

    For years, Lyle Menendez, 56, fought to be transferred to the San Diego prison where his younger brother, Erik Menendez, 53, has been housed since 2013

  • Deloitte feels the wrath of Trump world over employee’s leaked JD Vance messages

    Trump allies are calling for the federal government to punish Deloitte after an employee at the consulting firm apparently shared private messages with JD Vance.

  • Retired Houston officer gets 60 years in couple's drug raid deaths that revealed corruption

    HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Tuesday for the murder of a married couple during a drug raid that revealed systemic corruption in the department’s narcotics unit.

  • Giuliani’s Daughter Reveals How Dad Reacted to Harris Endorsement

    Caroline Giuliani, who is the daughter of the former New York City mayor and ardent Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani, has revealed how her father responded to her endorsement of Kamala Harris.Giuliani said she has been forced to have “open conversations” with her father since she penned a column in Vanity Fair about her decision to support Harris.“He knows how I feel about all these things,” she said Sunday on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports. “I don’t think any of this came as a surprise. I think one thi

  • 'You Just Saw It': ABC Host Calls Out Mike Johnson For Playing Dumb About Video He Just Saw

    Johnson claimed he didn't want to "parse" Eric Trump's inflammatory language despite George Stephanopoulos reading the remarks verbatim.

  • Chris Wallace on Fox News departure: ‘The truth is non-negotiable’

    CNN anchor Chris Wallace took a shot at his former network over its coverage of the last presidential election and the resulting lawsuits the outlet was hit with. “I had no problem with conservative opinion any more than I do with liberal opinion,” Wallace said during a podcast appearance with Mediaite editor in chief Aidan McLaughlin.…