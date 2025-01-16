Former Ankeny Chamber of Commerce CEO arrested for theft, money laundering

Reuters

Police in India's southern state of Kerala have arrested 44 men accused of raping an 18-year-old girl over a period of five years, a police official said on Tuesday, in a case that has shocked the coastal tourist resort. Police have identified 58 of those men, some of whom are minors and arrested 44 over the last two days, officials said. The case came to light after the girl narrated the gang rape to a volunteer during a gender awareness programme.