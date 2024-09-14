Former archbishop warns it may be ‘impossible’ to represent the Lib Dems and be Christian

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Willams has warned it may be “impossible” for Christians and people of other strong religious views to represent the Lib Dems, after the party appeared to officially cast out two of the giants in its recent history.

Lawyers acting for the party in a legal dispute with a former candidate who was deselected over his Christian beliefs, have stated in the party’s defence document that the party of former leader Charles Kennedy and Baroness Shirley Williams “was over”. Both Baroness Williams and Mr Kennedy were both religious and held conservative views on issues like abortion.

The stunning statement has caused ruptions behind the scenes among Lib Dem MPs with many themselves practicing Christians, including leader Sir Ed Davey who had promised to end attacks on Christian beliefs.

Baroness Williams of Crosby, better known as Shirley Williams, opposed abortion (PA Archive)

The row has erupted over the deselection of former award winning BBC journalist David Campanale over his traditional Christian beliefs. Luke Taylor, the local councillor alleged to be at the forefront of forcing him out of Sutton and Cheam, the neighbouring constituency to Sir Ed’s Kingston seat, would subsequently be selected as the candidate and win the seat in the election in July.

Campanale claimed that Taylor had told him his Christian beliefs were incompatable with the Lib Dems. He further claimed that when he pointed out that Baroness Williams and Mr Kennedy were also Christians with similarly conservative views on issues like abortion, Taylor said the days of the party of Williams and Kennedy “was over”.

The party has now accepted that claim to be true and said Mr Taylor was correct.

Charles Kennedy, who died in 2015, was a former party leader (PA Archive)

Baroness Williams and the late Mr Kennedy were beloved figures in the party who were crucial to it being founded in the merger of the SDP and Lib Dems in 1988. Both had formerly been in the Labour Party and helped created the SDP before forming an alliance with the Liberals. At the time of the merger SDP leader David Owen had opposed joining up with the Liberals and it was Baroness Williams and Mr Kennedy who helped get the deal over the line along with the late Lord Roy Jenkins.

In the legal defence submitted to the high court, the Lib Dem document stated: "It is admitted that Mr Taylor said words to the effect that the party of past prominent Liberal Democrat with Christian beliefs, such as Shirley Williams and Charles Kennedy 'was over'. That was a statement of fact reflecting the current policy platforms and public political stance of the Liberal Democrats as shaped democratically by the decisions of its membership".

Ironically the Sutton and Cheam Lib Dems are based in Kennedy House, named after the late Charles Kennedy.

Traditionally issues of conscience such as abortion have not been whipped on party lines and left to MPs personal beliefs. but the Lib Dems now argue that the preamble to their constitution makes holding socially conservative Christian beliefs incompatible with representing the party. Mr Campanale is disputing this.

The row had previously drawn in the Bishop of Winchester Philip Mounstephen who had noted that another historic Liberal great William Gladstone would no longer be welcome.

Rowan Williams meeting Pope Benedict (Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Now former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams has also intervened.

He said: “The problem that David Campanale's case brings into focus is this. Is it now impossible for someone who holds certain moral views to be a candidate for a particular political party even if they are committed to abiding by their party's discipline and the results of democratic debate, not campaigning againtst the party's position?

“The Liberal Democrat Party's response to Campanale's legal challenge has been to say that reservations about - for example - abortion or same-sex marriage are in conflict with 'fundamental values' held by the party ('values' not policies, notice; a significant leap in the argument).

“It is not enough to preserve one's private conscientious judgement, it seems; total agreement in private and in public is demanded. All this despite assurances given months ago by Ed Davey that conscientious reservation would be respected.

“If it is indeed impossible even to hold dissenting views, this ought to make it impossible for Orthodox Jews and most Muslims as well as Catholic and other Christians to represent the party. Is this really what the LibDems are saying? You may or may not agree with the personal beliefs of David Campanale (I share some but by no means all of them).

“But the precedent is a worrying one, especially in a case where the candidate seems initially to have won the confidence of local people aware of his position. If the LibDems insist on the conformity that their argument implies, they are within their rights, no doubt. But clarity is needed, given that this is not what has previously been said by the party leadership.”

A Liberal Democrat source said:“This is a case about a candidate who was dishonest and behaved badly towards local volunteers and we will not be gaslighted by him.

“The Liberal Democrat leader and a large number of our MPs are practising Christians, including many who were elected for the first time in July, and we refute this cherry picking from a 34 page legal document.”