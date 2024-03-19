Former Aurora Chief Vanessa Wilson sues city for wrongful discharge

Reuters

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday, after meeting Ukraine's president, that he was confident an aid package stalled in the U.S. Congress would soon be approved, but called for aid to take the form of a low-interest, waivable loan. Graham said he fully backed extending the aid, but told Ukrainians they had to take account of U.S. domestic problems that hang over the legislation, including border security. He and other Republicans have backed the notion of loans rather than grants for U.S. allies to make the expenditure more sustainable and popular, a plan espoused by former President Donald Trump, the likely Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election.