Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Shares Advice for Upcoming Bachelor Grant Ellis: 'Trust Your Gut' (Exclusive)

Rachel Lindsay knows a thing or two about looking for love on television.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE while attending the premiere for Terry McMillan Presents: Forever in Los Angeles on Aug. 20, the former Bachelorette, 39, shared some advice for Grant Ellis, who is set to lead The Bachelor when season 29 premieres in 2025.

"I would say trust your gut," Lindsay — who led the thirteenth season of The Bachelorette in 2017 — detailed of what she would tell Ellis, 30, of starring on the ABC reality dating show.

"You have no outside influence, so you really have to trust yourself," she continued. "Listen to that inner voice, and follow that. Don't let other people do it for you."

ABC announced on Aug. 12 that Ellis would step in as the lead of The Bachelor for season 29.

The news came on the same day that Ellis, Spencer Conley and Sam McKinney were eliminated from Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette.

Ellis will appear as the next Bachelor following the season centered around Joey Graziadei, who ended his time on the series engaged to Kelsey Anderson.

The day trader marks the franchise's second Black Bachelor, with Matt James being the first.

Lindsay also told PEOPLE what advice she would give to other women during this stage of her life.

"Often we compare ourselves to other people, and we think, 'Oh, I'm not enough, or I need to be doing what that person's doing.' But the reality is you're unique. You bring something different to the table every single time," she said.

Added Lindsay: "So continue to know what it is that you want for yourself, stay in that lane and be yourself."

Terry McMillan Presents: Forever premieres on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.



