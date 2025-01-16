Former Bank boss Mark Carney announces bid to replace Canada’s Trudeau

Harry Stedman, PA
·1 min read

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney has announced he is running to succeed Justin Trudeau as leader of Canada’s Liberal Party.

Mr Carney, who headed up Britain’s central bank between 2013 and 2020, shared an image of himself on X accompanied by the words “I’m in” written in large red font on Thursday.

Mr Trudeau resigned as party leader earlier this month after nine years in the role amid a mounting loss of support from both within his party and across Canada.

Mr Carney, 59, was the first foreign governor at the UK central bank since it was founded in 1694.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also led efforts to support the UK economy through Brexit and the initial responses to the pandemic before being succeeded by Andrew Bailey.

The Canadian is currently chairman of Canadian alternative investment firm Brookfield Asset Management.

A statement on Mr Carney’s website said: “We can build bridges between each other, and we can build the fastest growing economy in the G7.

“We are a proud nation of builders, now it’s time to build.”

Latest Stories

  • Ana Navarro Smacks Down Kevin O'Leary's Biden 'History' Question With A Blunt Look At Trump

    The CNN commentator reminded the "Shark Tank" investor about his ties to the president-elect in a tense on-air exchange.

  • Ford sends U.S. a clear message with patriotic hat

    It was difficult to miss Ontario Premier Doug Ford's message to would-be American expansionists on Wednesday: He wore it right on his hat.Speaking to reporters in Ottawa ahead of a premiers' meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss Canada's response to the threat of U.S. tariffs, Ford wore a navy peaked cap emblazoned with the words "Canada is not for sale" in white block letters.The design clearly evoked the "Make America Great Again" slogan popular among supporters of president-el

  • Biden Has 4 Words For Reporter Who Asks If Trump Gets Credit For Ceasefire Deal

    The president-elect swiftly claimed credit for the deal between Israel and Hamas ahead of his inauguration.

  • All Three Former Presidents Will Skip Trump's Inaugural Lunch: Report

    During Trump's 2017 luncheon, he called for a standing ovation for Hillary Clinton and forecast four years of “peace and prosperity” under his administration.

  • Donald Trump Posts ‘Blacklist’ Online And Critics Fear The Same Thing

    The president-elect’s request of potential government employees was slammed.

  • WATCH: MAGA Lawmaker Thrown to Ground as He Tries to Defy Georgia House Ban

    A MAGA state senator in Georgia was shoved to the ground and arrested Thursday for trying to defy a ban and forcefully enter the House chambers. Colton Moore was thrown down as he tried to push his way past police and officials to make it inside the chamber for Gov. Brian Kemp’s state of the state speech. Moore, 31, was banned indefinitely from the chambers last year after he referred to the late House speaker David Ralston as “one of the most corrupt Georgians we’ve seen in our lives” during a

  • Jill Biden expresses disappointment with Pelosi: ‘We were friends for 50 years’

    First lady Jill Biden expressed her disappointment with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview with The Washington Post, providing rare public comments about the fractured relationship between her husband, Joe Biden, and Pelosi following the president’s departure from the 2024 race.

  • Donald Trump Declares Stance On LA Olympics After Allies Call To Move Them To Red State: Report

    Some conservatives have claimed that alleged mismanagement of the wildfires shows Los Angeles couldn't handle the sporting event.

  • Paul Krugman Issues Dire Warning On How ‘A Lot’ Of Trump Voters Will Be ‘Brutally Scammed’

    The economist also slammed one of the president-elect’s policies as “terrible.”

  • Exclusive-Trump team asks three US senior career diplomats to resign, sources say

    Aides to President-elect Donald Trump have asked three senior career diplomats who oversee the U.S. State Department's workforce and internal coordination to step down from their roles, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said, in a possible signal of deeper changes ahead for the diplomatic corps. The team overseeing the State Department's transition to the new administration, the Agency Review Team, has requested that Dereck Hogan, Marcia Bernicat and Alaina Teplitz leave their posts, the sources said. While political appointees typically submit their resignations when a new president takes office, most career foreign service officers continue from one administration to the next.

  • Trump Names Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as ‘Special Ambassadors’ to ‘Troubled’ Hollywood: They’ll Bring ‘Lost Business’ Back

    President-elect Donald Trump is hoping to make Hollywood “stronger than ever before” by naming Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as “special ambassadors,” whose goal will be to bring back business lost to “foreign countries.” “It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a …

  • Coca-Cola’s Donald Trump Honor Leaves Critics Bubbling With Outrage

    Anger fizzed over the corporation's tribute to the president-elect.

  • Trump's Biggest Flip-Flop Leads To A Fact-Check For The Ages From Jordan Klepper

    The president-elect has done a complete about-face since his first term in office on a law that could take effect as soon as this weekend.

  • Trump Makes Mike Johnson Fire Republican ‘Deep-Stater’: Sources

    Former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) told his colleagues Donald Trump ordered Speaker Mike Johnson to remove the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee from his powerful role in an act of personal revenge, sources told the Daily Beast Wednesday. Mike Turner, whose committee oversees the CIA and the FBI, told his colleagues that the speaker said the order came from President-elect Trump, a senior GOP lawmaker told the Daily Beast. His departure was first reported

  • RFK Jr. Admits He Didn’t Come Clean on Anti-Vax Fortune

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars he made from his anti-vax crusade, Donald Trump’s transition team has admitted to the Daily Beast. Trump’s pick for health secretary previously said his career as the founder, chairman, and general counsel of the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense was “unpaid” and “the opposite of a profit motive.” In personal financial disclosure forms required for all presidential candidates, Kennedy initially reported that he had earne

  • Speaker Johnson orders US Capitol flags raised to full height for Trump's inauguration

    House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday ordered that flags at the U.S. Capitol be raised to their full height on Inauguration Day, pausing a 30-day flag-lowering order following the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

  • Trump’s Official Inaugural Portrait Hailed as ‘Supervillain Pic of the Year’

    Donald Trump’s official inaugural portrait has been dubbed the “supervillain pic of the year,” and the MAGAverse is loving that it nods to his infamous mugshot. With just days until he is sworn in, Trump and his team are putting the final touches on preparations for his second stint in office. As part of that effort, the 78-year-old has been on modeling duty, echoing his infamous 2023 mugshot from Fulton County jail in Georgia. This, of course, is where he surrendered himself after being indicte

  • Giuliani Trolls Court With Puppy Video Taken 1,000 Miles Away Amid No-Show Appearance

    Rudy Giuliani is not letting his legal woes ruin his inauguration excitement. Despite being scheduled to testify in a New York courtroom, the disgraced lawyer was absent from the proceedings Thursday and instead shared a video of his Pomeranian frolicking at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. “Vinny loves hanging out at Mar-a-Lago, but he’s ready to spend a lot more time in Washington, D.C. over the course of the next four years in support of his favorite President—Donald J. Trump!,” Giuliani wro

  • Trump says he will create new agency to collect revenue from foreign sources

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will create a new government agency called the External Revenue Service "to collect tariffs, duties, and all revenue" from foreign sources as he readies new import tariffs ahead of his inauguration next week. Trump said in a social media post he would create the department on Jan. 20, the day he takes office as president for a second term, adding that Americans have been taxed for too long by the Internal Revenue Service. A spokesperson for Trump's transition team could not be immediately reached for comment to clarify Trump's statement or explain how the new agency would work.

  • Carbon tax's fate uncertain as Liberal leadership front-runners distance themselves from key policy

    The consumer carbon tax's days appear numbered as the two perceived front-runners to become Liberal leader distanced themselves from the party's signature environmental policy on Thursday.A source close to former finance minister Chrystia Freeland's campaign said she would drop the consumer carbon tax if elected leader. The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told CBC News the former deputy prime minister will "make difficult decisions to meet our emissions targets and make sure bi