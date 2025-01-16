Former Bank of Canada governor Carney enters race to replace Trudeau

Reuters
Updated ·2 min read

EDMONTON, Alberta (Reuters) -Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney announced on Thursday that he was running to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as leader of the ruling Liberal Party, saying he wanted to focus on the struggling economy.

Carney, 59, launched his bid at an event in the western city of Edmonton, casting himself as an outsider who was not part of Trudeau's unpopular government.

Trudeau announced his resignation this month amid unhappiness among legislators alarmed by the party's poor polling numbers ahead of an election this year.

Trudeau, who took office in November 2015, will stay on until his replacement is named on March 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carney's main rival looks to be former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, whose resignation last month over policy differences led to Trudeau's decision to quit.

The new prime minister is unlikely to be in office for long. The minority government could be toppled in Parliament as soon as the end of March, triggering an election that polls indicate the official opposition Conservatives will win.

Carney, who was also governor of the Bank of England, is running as an outsider with considerable financial experience.

"I am going to be completely focused on getting our economy back on track," he said during his launch speech.

"I've helped manage multiple crises, and I've helped save two economies. I know how business works, and I know how to make it work for you."

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, he has close ties to Trudeau, who last September named him as chair of a task force on economic growth.

The Conservatives say there is little difference between Carney and Trudeau.

"As a long-time Liberal insider, advisor at least as early as 2020 ... Carney is the furthest thing possible from an outsider," the Conservatives said in a statement on Thursday.

Carney worked for Goldman Sachs before joining the Canadian finance ministry in 2004. He was named Bank of Canada governor in 2007 and quickly had to deal with the after-effects of the global crisis in 2008.

In 2013 he took over as governor of the Bank of England, becoming the first person to ever head two major central banks.

After leaving the bank in 2020, he was appointed United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance. He was also a senior executive at Brookfield Asset Management and on the board of companies including bond investor PIMCO and fintech giant Stripe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carney said he had resigned as the U.N. special envoy and left all commercial posts before launching his Liberal Party leadership bid.

"I resigned all my roles ... cut all my ties. I am all in," he said.

(Reporting by Amber Bracken in Edmonton and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Mark Porter and Daniel Wallis)

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Bank of Canada governor Carney will enter race to replace PM Trudeau - CBC

    Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney will announce on Thursday he is running to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as leader of the ruling Liberal Party, CBC News said on Wednesday. Carney, 59, will launch his bid at an event in the western city of Edmonton, CBC said, citing an invitation sent by Liberal legislator George Chahal. Trudeau announced his resignation this month amid unhappiness among legislators alarmed by the party's poor showing ahead of an election this year.

  • Mark Carney launches campaign for Liberal leadership

    OTTAWA — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney says he’s ready to replace Justin Trudeau and lead the Liberal party into the next election.

  • Prominent banker Mark Carney enters race to replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister

    The prominent banker also serves as the United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance

  • Mark Carney teases Liberal leadership bid on 'The Daily Show'

    Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, teased his bid for leader of the federal Liberals during an appearance on 'The Daily Show.' Mackenzie Gray looks at Carney's unofficial pitch, what motivated it, and the newest names to announce they're not entering the competition.

  • Mark Carney says it's 'no time for politics as usual' as he launches campaign to replace Trudeau

    After months of speculation about his future, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney launched his campaign to replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader on Thursday with a promise to build the fastest-growing economy in the G7 if he's elected.Carney, 59, kicked off his campaign to take the reins of the governing party at the Edmonton-area hockey rink where he learned to skate as a boy while growing up on the Prairies."I'm doing this because Canada is the best country in the world, but it still

  • Carney Starts Bid to Lead Canada in His Hometown as Attacks Ramp Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Former central banker Mark Carney is due to formally kick off his bid to replace Justin Trudeau as the head of Canada’s Liberal Party and the country’s prime minister on Thursday, with the leader of the opposition already attacking his record. Most Read from BloombergThese Homes Withstood the LA Fires. Architects Explain WhyChicago Agency Pitches $1.5 Billion Plan to Fix Transit WoesChurches, Cinemas — and Moon Artifacts — Top List of Endangered MonumentsWill Americans Ever Lose T

  • 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks On The TSX With Up To 5.1% Yield

    As we enter 2025, the Canadian market is navigating a landscape marked by political changes and fluctuating bond yields, which have influenced stock valuations across various sectors. Amid these dynamics, dividend stocks on the TSX offer a compelling option for investors seeking stability and income, as they often provide consistent returns even in uncertain times.

  • Carbon tax's fate uncertain as Liberal leadership front-runners distance themselves from key policy

    The consumer carbon tax's days appear numbered as the two perceived front-runners to become Liberal leader distanced themselves from the party's signature environmental policy on Thursday.A source close to former finance minister Chrystia Freeland's campaign said she would drop the consumer carbon tax if elected leader. The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told CBC News the former deputy prime minister will "make difficult decisions to meet our emissions targets and make sure bi

  • Trump's inaugural fund has a record $170M US in donations. Why corporations are so eager to give

    Outside of the White House, just days before president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration day, preparations were underway for a ceremony that will be funded by a record-setting number of corporate donations — including from many first-time donors from the worlds of tech, artificial intelligence and crypto."I can see it both ways," said Jr. Lopez, a tourist from Dalton, Ga., who was visiting the nation's capital ahead of inauguration day. Lopez said the ceremony — an American tradition that celebr

  • Trudeau vows Canada will respond to Trump's tariffs, but says burden will be shared across regions

    Canada's outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to responding to proposed tariffs by President-elect Donald Trump, but that no single region of the country should bear the full brunt of that response. Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian imports. “We have to respond to the challenge we’re facing,” Trudeau said following a five-hour meeting in Ottawa with Canada's provincial premiers to discuss Trump’s threats.

  • Surprise finding sheds light on what causes Huntington's disease, a devastating fatal brain disorder

    Scientists are unraveling the mystery of what triggers Huntington’s disease, a devastating and fatal hereditary disorder that strikes in the prime of life, causing nerve cells in parts of the brain to break down and die.

  • Fact Check: Trump Said 'All Hell Will Break Out' If Israeli Hostages Aren't Returned By Inauguration

    The president-elect spoke days before a ceasefire and hostage agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas.

  • Fox News Gives Charlie Kirk Profane Welcome in Hot Mic Gaffe

    Laura Ingraham was left red-faced after an awkward hot mic moment as she introduced Charlie Kirk on her Fox News show. A disembodied voice could be heard saying an expletive – “Oh s***!” – as Ingraham launched into a live segment with the conservative commentator. The Fox host raised her voice in what appeared to be a belated attempt to cover up the hot mic gaffe, but she was unsuccessful.

  • Garbage Trucks, the Village People, and Brett Kavanaugh: All of Trump’s Inauguration Day Theatrics

    Donald Trump is making sure his return is heard throughout the world. The second president to ever serve a split term, Trump’s Inauguration Day festivities are slated to lean on spectacle, with a presidential parade and three separate inaugural balls scheduled to take place after his swearing-in ceremony. According to a schedule released by his inaugural committee Monday, Trump will begin his big Inauguration Day with a service at St. John’s church followed by tea at the White House. After his s

  • Georgia senator arrested after he tried to defy a ban on entering the House chamber

    A Georgia state senator who was previously banned from the state House chamber was arrested Thursday when he tried to enter the chamber for the governor's state of the state speech and got into a shoving match with House employees. State Sen. Colton Moore, a Republican from Trenton, is among the chamber's most right-wing members. The arrest is one of several examples of state officials trying to restrain lawmakers or onlookers as legislative sessions begin in 2025.

  • Which states will raise flags for Trump's inauguration?

    Although the U.S. flag is at half-staff to mark the death of President Jimmy Carter, 8 Republican-led states will raise flags for Trump's inauguration

  • Protesters block Tel Aviv main road calling for agreement to be signed for release of all hostages

    Gil Dickmann, a relative of one of the hostages killed in captivity, says he believes a deal is on the way, largely due to the stance of US President-elect Donald Trump, but he harbours fears that not all of the hostages will be freed. (AP video by Sam McNeil)

  • Intolerance toward LGBTQ+ people on the rise in Quebec schools, new study says

    MONTREAL — A new survey of thousands of Quebec high school students shows that anti-LGBTQ+ attitudes have risen sharply, with more than 40 per cent of respondents saying they would feel uncomfortable to learn their best friend was gay.

  • Immigration leads to record population growth in several Quebec regions

    MONTREAL — A new report from Quebec’s statistics institute says many of the province's regions grew at record or near-record paces between 2023 and 2024, due in large part to immigration, while deaths outnumbered births for the first time.

  • Move over, flu. Other ailments are working hard to take out our immune systems

    One of the province’s medical officers of health, Dr. Emil Prikryl, says there are a lot of viruses circulating right now. As the CBC’s Leila Beaudoin reports, people are looking for relief from their symptoms, and wondering when coughing won’t be an all-too-common sound.