Former central London celebrity hotspot to become clay pigeon shooting ground

A former central London hotel that was once home to Marco Pierre White’s celebrity hotspot Titanic is set to become a clay pigeon shooting experience.

Developers have applied to turn 77 Brewer Street near Piccadilly Circus into a restaurant and “competitive socialising” ground, which will see customers use real deactivated shotguns to shoot virtual targets.

The venue would occupy the huge subterranean space next to Brasserie Zedel in what was once the Regent Palace Hotel. In 2008 it was redeveloped and the Art Deco restaurant known as Titanic moved from the ground floor into the basement.

Most recently it was the widely criticised “immersive” Batman-themed restaurant Park Row, which closed last year, and previously it had been home to Mash steakhouse. It is now vacant.

Gotham City-inspired restaurant Park Row closed down in 2024 (Google Maps)

Pierre White’s Titanic restaurant and club was open from just December 2008 to January 2002. It became well known as a celebrity hangout, with Noel Gallagher, the Spice Girls, actor Billy Zane, Natalie Appleton and supermodels Sophie Dhal and Sophie Anderton pictured partying there.

The Soho Society has objected to the new plans for the space, which will include a restaurant with space for up to 550 covers.

In a submission to Westminster council a spokesman for the group, which represents people who live and work in the area, said: “There is a growing concern regarding the overconcentration of bar and leisure establishments in the area...The potential for increased alcohol consumption, even with a focus on food, raises public health and safety concerns.

“It is vital to consider the implications this may have on local crime rates and community safety.”

The Metropolitan Police said it initially had concerns about firearms being at the site, which is in an area with high crime rates and where “organised crime gangs target intoxicated tourists”.

Spice Girls Victoria Beckham and Mel B pictured at Titanic in 1998 (PA)

But in a submission to the Westminster town hall, an officer added: “The applicant has given a full appraisal of the weapons and how they have been decommissioned and stored.

“The relevant decommissioning certificates have been reviewed and the Met Firearms team have been consulted and we are happy that the guns pose no risk to the public.

“The applicant has gone above and beyond ensuring the equipment is stored safely and they have all been fitted with a tracking device to ensure they are traceable should they be stolen or lost while out for maintenance.”

Clays, which also runs virtual shooting experiences in Canary Wharf and the City, was granted a licence for the venue last year. Planning permission for the Brewer Street site will be decided by councillors on Tuesday.