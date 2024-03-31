Former BBC journalist told by Met Police to leave her home after stabbing of Iranian TV presenter in Wimbledon

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (KHAMENEI.IR/AFP via Getty Images)

Former BBC journalist Sima Sabet has said she was a target for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and was told by police to stay away from her home.

The British-Iranian reporter revealed the instruction on Sunday which comes after dissident reporter Pouria Zeraati was non-fatally stabbed outside his Wimbledon home on Friday.

Iran has denied involvement in the incident in West London but Ms Sabet has said she was told to leave her home until further notice for fear she too might be targeted.

She has also criticised the British government for being “negligent” and unwilling to stand up to the “terrorism” being inflicted by Iran’s government.

Ms Sabet tweeted: “The Metropolitan Police's Counter-Terrorism Unit last night urged me to immediately leave my residence following a knife attack on @pouriazeraati and stay elsewhere until further notice.”

She added that last year the Revolutionary Guards attempted to assassinate her and her former colleague Fardad Farahzad but the plan was exposed.

She added that last year the Revolutionary Guards attempted to assassinate her and her former colleague Fardad Farahzad but the plan was exposed.

“Though the Counter-Terrorism Police's investigation is ongoing, and we are awaiting the outcome, this attack is a serious warning and an extremely troubling act for all journalists and opponents of the Islamic Republic in Britain and other Western countries,” she said.

“The Counter Terrorism Police have been in constant contact with me over the past few months, for which I am grateful.

“However, I must emphatically mention that the British government has not taken sufficient, meaningful, decisive, and effective political action against the terrorism of the Iranian government.”

Ms Sabet has worked for the BBC and also Iran International - the same broadcaster that employs Mr Zeraati.

He could soon be discharged from hospital while the Metropolitan Police continues its investigation, the force having not yet made any arrests.

The Telegraph has reported that he may have been targeted for completing an interview with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ms Sabet continued: “London is our home. Britain must be a safe place for journalists across all media, and unsafe for extremists and terrorists receiving orders from Tehran.

“Our voice will not be silenced by threat and terrorism. Journalism is not a crime; state terrorism is. Stop it.”