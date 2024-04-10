Former BBC newsreader blames ‘RP’ accent for no longer getting work

Jan Leeming believes the decline of well spoken English is gathering pace - Andrew Crowley

Jan Leeming has suggested that she no longer gets work because of her “RP” accent.

The former BBC newsreader joked that she doesn’t “tick” modern boxes because she speaks in received pronunciation (RP).

In a post on social media from April 6, when replying to a follower who suggested she would be well-suited for voiceover work, the former journalist wrote: “Thank you, but you are a lone voice and I am small fry.

“Would have loved ‘For the love of Dogs’.

“I’m old, speak RP English and don’t tick the PC boxes. Have given up even trying.”

Mrs Leeming wrote on Wednesday that the English language was “being mangled” on television and the decline of well-spoken speech was “gathering pace”, adding: “[I] totally accept accents unless they are so pronounced the speaker is unintelligible to the masses outside their region.”

It was not clear which reporter she was referring to.

Jan Leeming presenting the BBC News. She says in her day newsreaders were not paid the stratospheric sums they get today

She said that in her day, newsreaders and presenters “were not paid the stratospheric sums they get today and definitely weren’t allowed to do anything commercial”.

“Very different today eg Lineker,” she added, with an angry face emoji.

Her remarks came in the same week that Amol Rajan, the BBC presenter, admitted having to change the way he pronounced the letter H from “haitch” to “aitch”.

“So many teachers and parents were not taught proper grammatical English so what do you expect,” said Mrs Leeming, who was once one of the BBC’s most popular newsreaders and is now retired.

“I loathe hearing our beautiful language mangled especially by on screen presenters. And that is gathering pace.”

‘Lost the battle’

Responding to a follower who said he disliked the use of “can I get” instead of “may I have”, Mrs Leeming said: “I feel the same, but we have totally lost the battle.

“[I] have given up even here [on social media] of complaining about bad grammar and poor speech.

“PC [political correctness] brigade have made it totally acceptable – even to be preferred – not to speak well.

“[I] am going to practice nuffink, beher, finking, Fursday, we was, etc.”

Mrs Leeming was a newsreader on BBC News between 1980 and 1987, having previously worked for Granada Television in Manchester.

She published an autobiography in 2003 and appeared in I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here! in 2006.

‘Getting it wrong’

Mr Rajan, 40, does not speak with RP in the way that all BBC presenters and disc jockeys once did.

RP is often alternatively referred to as “BBC English”, so widespread was its use on the television station in the mid to late 20th century.

Mr Rajan, who is also a presenter on Radio 4’s Today programme, said he was changing the way he pronounces H after University Challenge viewers complained that he was saying it incorrectly.

Writing in a blog post for the BBC about what he has learnt since taking over from Jeremy Paxman, the broadcaster said: “All my life I’ve pronounced it ‘haitch’, dimly aware that I was getting it ‘wrong’.”

“Everyone I grew up with says ‘haitch’. My mates say ‘haitch’. But, dear reader, I’m here to tell you: it’s ‘aitch’.”

Mr Rajan previously revealed on BBC Radio 5 Live he also struggled with questions that contain French words, often requiring several takes to master the pronunciation.

Jan Leeming chats at Eurovision with Graham Norton, one of the current presenters who say 'haitch' on air

He is not alone in his pronunciation, as other regular BBC broadcasters say “haitch” on air. They include radio presenters Nick Grimshaw and Sara Cox from Greater Manchester, as well as television presenters Dara O’Briain and Graham Norton from the Republic of Ireland.

Chris Mason, the BBC’s political editor, has a marked Yorkshire accent which he says has helped him get jobs at Broadcasting House.

In 2019, when he succeeded David Dimbleby as host of Any Questions?, he claimed that being from the north of England helped him get the job and called it “absolutely absurd” that there are so few regional voices in television and radio news.

“I think it’s probably been an advantage to me because I have come of age journalistically in an era where there’s a far greater awareness that the BBC in particular, and broadcasting in general, needs to sound like the audience it’s broadcasting to,” he said.

“I think there could be a far broader range of voices than we hear on the national media. When have you ever heard on a news programme somebody with a West Country accent? I can’t think of a single person, and that’s mad. How many people with a Brummie accent? Or a Geordie accent?

“There’s hardly any. It’s absolutely absurd. We’re broadcasting to a country with this incredibly rich diversity of voices and accents, and we hardly hear any of them broadcasting on the national airwaves.”