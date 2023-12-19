A former Boise State receiver is the fourth coach retained or promoted by Danielson

Boise State alum Matt Miller will return as wide receivers coach at his alma mater, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson announced Tuesday.

The former wide receiver at Boise State joined the Broncos’ staff as a full-time coach in 2020. He also spent the 2015 season as a quality control coach at his alma mater before leaving for a four-year stint at Montana State, where he spent two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“As a Boise State alumnus, Matt Miller knows just what upholding the tradition of this program is all about,” Danielson said in a statement. “Boise is his home and I am so glad he is staying in the Treasure Valley for another year. Our wide receiver corps will benefit greatly going into next season by the consistency he brings and his ability to develop that unit into one that will be among the best in the Mountain West. I look forward to a lot of growth in that position group next year.”

Miller, 32, is getting a raise in his sixth overall season and fourth year as wide receivers coach at his alma mater. He is expected to sign a two-year deal that will pay him $215,000 a year, according to his material term sheet. The deal is subject to approval by the Idaho State Board of Education. He was on a one-year deal that paid him $160,014 this year.

He is the fourth member of former Boise State coach Andy Avalos’ staff that has been retained or promoted by Danielson, following running backs coach James Montgomery, offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan or defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, who was promoted from defensive line coach. All three also got raises.

Miller was a wide receiver at Boise State from 2011 to 2014. He was a two-time All-Mountain West pick, and he ended his playing career as the Broncos’ all-time leader in receptions (244), while ranking No. 2 in career receiving yards (3,049) and No. 3 in receiving touchdowns (29).

He still ranks No. 1 in career receptions and No. 3 in receiving touchdowns, but he currently ranks No. 3 in receiving yards, behind Thomas Sperbeck (3,601) and Titus Young (3,063).