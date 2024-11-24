Former British soldier fighting for Ukraine captured by Russia

James Scott Rhys Anderson said in the video that he regretted signing up to the International Legion - Blog via Public Telegram Board

A former British Army soldier fighting for Ukraine has been captured by Russia’s forces in its Kursk region.

In a video widely circulated on Sunday, a man dressed in combat fatigues and speaking in an English accent identified himself as James Scott Rhys Anderson, 22, from the UK.

Russia’s TASS news agency later reported that the Russian security services had confirmed the capture of Mr Anderson.

In the footage, the captured man appeared to have his hands tied.

“I was in the British Army before. From 2019 to 2023. 22 Signal Regiment. Just a private, I was a signalman. 1 Signal Brigade, 22 Signal Regiment, 252 Squadron,” he said to the camera.

He explained he now regretted signing up to fight for Ukraine and said that he had been sacked from the British Army.

“So when I got fired from my job I applied on the International Legion webpage. I had just lost everything, I had just lost my job. My dad was away in prison. I see it on the TV,” he said, shaking his head. “It was a stupid idea.”

Ukraine’s International Legion recruits foreign volunteers to fight against Russia.

There have been unconfirmed reports of foreign volunteers fighting for Ukraine in the Kursk region of southern Russia, but Mr Anderson could be the first to be captured.

Mr Anderson had been fighting for Ukraine in the Kursk region - Blog via Public Telegram Board

Mr Anderson also described how he had travelled to Ukraine from Britain.

“I flew to Krakow, Poland from London Luton. Bus from there to Medyka in Poland on the Ukraine border,” he said.

Medyka is a village on the Poland-Ukraine border used by foreign volunteers as a jumping-off point for Ukraine. The Ukrainian city of Lviv is roughly a two-hour drive away.

Neither the British nor Russian governments have commented on Mr Anderson’s capture.

On the Telegram messaging app, Russian military bloggers gloated.

Rustroyka1945, which first published the video, said: “The Kursk group captured this piece of s—t, from foggy Albion. Welcome to Russia, scum.”

Captured in village of Plekhovo

Yuri Podolyaka, one of Russia’s most popular military bloggers with more than 3 million subscribers, said that Mr Anderson had been captured in the village of Plekhovo, which the Ukrainian army has turned into a “stronghold”.

“Soon the village will be completely liberated from occupation. There is not much time left there,” he said.

The UK foreign office said it was “supporting the family of a British man following reports of his detention”.

The Kremlin has launched an offensive with 50,000 soldiers, including North Korean troops, to recapture part of the Kursk region lost to Ukraine in August.

However, Kyiv’s forces have now reportedly lost more than 40 per cent of the Russian territory it seized after enemy counter-attacks, a senior Ukrainian military official told Reuters on Saturday.

Russian forces have previously captured British men fighting for Ukraine.

In April 2022, Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin were captured after a siege at the steelworks in Mariupol on the Sea of Azov in southern Ukraine. Mr Pinner was also a former British Army soldier.

They were sentenced to death in a show trial by a court in Donetsk, part of Ukraine annexed by Russia, but were handed back to Ukrainian forces in September 2022 in a prisoner swap.

During their five-month imprisonment in Donetsk, Mr Pinner and Mr Aslin said that they were given electric shocks, tasered, stabbed in the leg and pistol-whipped.