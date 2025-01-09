Former Cambodian opposition politician shot dead in Bangkok – reports

Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) members stand near the spot where a Cambodian MP was reportedly shot, in Bangkok on 7 January, 2025.

Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) members stand near the spot where a Cambodian MP was reportedly shot, in Bangkok on 7 January, 2025. Photograph: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

A former Cambodian opposition lawmaker and French national was fatally shot by a gunman in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok on Tuesday, Thai police have confirmed.

Lim Kimya, 74, died at the scene, police said, and was attacked just hours after he arrived in Thailand from the Cambodian city of Siem Reap by bus, accompanied by his French wife and brother.

The suspected hit man was arrested in Cambodia after a day-long manhunt, a senior Thai police official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Thai police coordinated with Cambodian authorities after learning the suspect had crossed the border, said metropolitan police Chief Sayam Boonsom.

“The Cambodian police have arrested him,” he said, adding that Thailand would be requesting extradition of the suspect, who is a Thai national.

Lim Kimya was a member of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), the popular opposition that was dissolved by a court ahead of a 2018 election over an alleged treason plot, which the party dismissed at the time as a fabrication.

Scores of opposition politicians and MPs, including Lim Kimya, were banned from political activities after the party’s dissolution.

Human Rights Watch on Wednesday urged Thai authorities to thoroughly investigate and prosecute those responsible, saying in a statement that the Cambodian government has “intimidated, surveilled and harassed former CNRP members” since the opposition party was dissolved.

“This brazen shooting of a former CNRP MP on the streets of Bangkok has all the hallmarks of a political assassination, and looks to be a significant escalation in the use of transnational repression,” said Phil Robertson, director of Asia Human Rights Labour Advocates.

Pen Bona, a spokesperson for the Cambodian government, denied the accusation that the government might have been implicated in the politician’s death.

“Cambodia is responsible only for what happens on its territory, not for what happens on other countries. Whatever happens on Thai territory is the responsibility of Thai government,” he said, adding that activists had spoken “irresponsibly and without evidence and any basis”.

The CNRP, which was founded in 2012 by opposition leaders Sam Rainsy and Kem Sokha and once considered the sole viable opponent to the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), was dissolved by court order in 2017.

Rights groups have accused Hun Sen – who ruled Cambodia for nearly four decades before stepping down in 2023 and handing power to his eldest son, Hun Manet – of using the legal system to crush any opposition to his rule.

Scores of opposition politicians and activists were convicted and jailed during his time in power, with challengers forced to flee and freedom of expression stifled.

The Cambodian government has always denied that charges against political and environmental activists have been politically motivated.

Kem Sokha was arrested and was sentenced in 2023 to 27 years in prison for treason – a charge he has repeatedly denied – and was immediately placed under house arrest.

Sam Rainsy lives in exile in France.

Despite holding French citizenship, Lim Kimya did not join the dozens of lawmakers who fled abroad after Kem Sokha was detained.

Lim Kimya told AFP at the time in Phnom Penh: “I will never give up politics”.