Former Canada captain Scott Arfield announces retirement from international soccer

·3 min read

Former Canada captain Scott Arfield has announced his retirement from international soccer.

The 33-year-old Glasgow Rangers midfielder said he was making the decision "with a heavy heart."

"I have loved every minute representing Canada. I am extremely grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have been given both on and off the pitch." Arfield said on his verified Instagram account.

"From Day 1 in the program, I have stated that this team under the right guidance will fully reach their potential and I’m proud to see it coming to fruition. I have a fantastic relationship with (Canada coach) John Herdman and want to thank him for trusting and giving me the honour to captain the team in his early days as manager. Thanks to every staff member, every supporter and every team mate along the way.

"I’m desperate to see the boys get to Qatar (for the 2022 World Cup) and let the world see what a fantastic place Canadian soccer is in. Thank you, It’s been a pleasure."

Arfield did not specify why he was leaving the international game. But he has not played for Canada since November 2019, focusing instead on his health, family and club career.

Arfield won 19 caps for Canada with two goals and seven assists. He wore the captain’s armband five times, including a historic 2-0 win over the U.S. in Toronto in October 2019 -- Canada's first victory over the Americans in 34 years.

“It was a pleasure and privilege to work with Scott Arfield on Canada Soccer’s men’s national team,” Canadian coach John Herdman said in a statement. “His passion for the game was infectious and he helped lay a strong foundation that has helped the team build towards the success in this cycle of FIFA World Cup qualifiers. We wish him all the best in the future.”

Herdman appointed Arfield captain in 2018 with veteran Atiba Hutchinson then focusing on his health and club career in Turkey with Besiktas.

"Scott brings a super-outgoing positive energy and he's vocal," Herdman said at the time.

The Scottish-born Arfield, a native of Livingston, qualified to play for Canada through his Toronto-born father. Arfield's grandfather was in the military and was briefly stationed in Canada.

Arfield had won 17 caps for the Scotland under-21 team and one for Scotland B. But he never got an invite from the senior side.

The call from Canada came after Arfield — at a birthday bash for club teammate Sam Vokes — mentioned his Canadian bloodlines to Burnley defender David Edgar, a Canadian who is now an assistant coach with Forge FC.

Then-assistant coach Mike Findlay, with then-head coach Benito Floro, brought Arfield into the Canadian fold.

Invited to play for Canada, he threw his heart into it — making his debut in March 2016 in a World Cup qualifying loss to Mexico in Vancouver.

Former Canada coach Octavio Zambrano raved about Arfield’s character.

“I can’t say enough about him,” he said in 2017. “Professionalism, commitment, just sheer quality of talent. Good in the locker-room. I think he is on his way to becoming a much more important part as a member of our team, because of what he exudes.”

Arfield has always worn his heart on his sleeve — and his back.

He wears No. 37 for Rangers, as he did for his former club Burnley, as a tribute to former Falkirk teammate Craig Gowans, who was killed in a freak accident on the training ground in 2005 when a metal pole he was holding touched an overhead power line.

Arfield joined England's Burnley in 2013 after stints with Falkirk and Huddersfield.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter


This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2022

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • News bulletin 2022/01/15 09:44

    News bulletin 2022/01/15 09:44View on euronews

  • Quebec returns to in-person classes Monday, but parents denounce lack of safe measure

    MONTREAL — Thousands of elementary and high school students are set to return to in-person learning across Quebec on Monday, but parents say they're concerned the province hasn't done enough to ensure classrooms safety amid COVID-19's virulent fifth wave. Premier François Legault announced last week he would proceed with a plan to reopen schools to in-person learning on Jan. 17 even as pandemic-related infection rates and hospitalizations continue to mount provincewide. The government promised a

  • Residents in Moncton area still without power following winter storm

    Nearly 700 customers are still without power Sunday afternoon in New Brunswick. The majority of the power outages are happening in the Moncton area in Riverview, where 692 customers were without power as 1:30 p.m., according to N.B. Power. The power in the region is expected to return around 4:30 p.m. Over 700 were also without power in Madawaska and Victoria counties earlier Sunday morning, which include the communities of Notre Dame De Lourdes, Siegas and Ste-Anne-Madawaska. That brought the t

  • Jamaica arrests ex-Haiti senator sought in leader's slaying

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's National Police said Saturday that a former senator sought in the July 7 killing of President Jovenel Moïse has been arrested in Jamaica. Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers told The Associated Press that John Joël Joseph was in custody. No further information was immediately available. Meanwhile, Jamaica Police Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay told the AP that other people were arrested along with Joseph and that authorities were trying to determine whether the

  • Yes, your dog can understand what you're saying — to a point

    For humans, there is a link between the development of language and cognitive skills. Studying the same process in dogs can be used to determine their capabilities at the puppy stage.

  • Winter storm could hinder 'precarious' Eastway blast investigation, officials warn

    Officials say they've located the remains of four people on the Eastway Tank blast site, but it will likely take time to recover them and piece together what happened — and the impending winter storm isn't helping. Six people are believed to have died following the massive explosion on Jan. 13 at the company's Merivale Road headquarters. In an update Sunday, various officials said the site's dangers mean the remains are still inaccessible. "The scene of the explosion has been very challenging fo

  • Australia leaves door open for Djokovic to play at next year's Open

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the door open for Novak Djokovic to compete at next year's Australian Open despite the tennis superstar facing an automatic three-year ban from entering the country. The world number one player left Australia late on Sunday after the Federal Court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country's COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status. Under immigration law, Djokovic cannot now be granted another visa for three years unless the Australian immigration minister accepts there are compelling or compassionate reasons.

  • Four-alarm fire in Montreal's east end burns through residential building

    Montreal firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough that broke out this morning. Firefighters received 911 call around 9:45 a.m. for a fire at a three-storey commercial and residential building on 4809 Ontario Street East. Everyone was evacuated safely from the second and third floors. The business on the first floor was closed. More than 100 firefighters were called to the scene. One was sent to hospital with minor injuries. As of Sunday afternoon,

  • The Merivale explosion — what we know, and how it all happened

    It's been two days since a massive explosion tore through a tanker truck manufacturer in Ottawa's south end, and the complex, multi-faceted investigation is only just getting started. Developments have been flying fast and furious since the first 911 calls came in at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. While it will likely be some time before there's a firm explanation as to what caused the explosion, some details have been confirmed — including that one person is dead and five more are missing and presu

  • 'Just wished that I said goodbye': Family mourns Eastway worker missing after deadly blast

    The daughters of one of the Eastway Tank employees missing and presumed dead after Thursday's explosion are remembering him as a hard worker and a dedicated father whose smile could light up a room. "I just want people to know that he was a good, good person," said Darlene Mabiala about her father, Etienne, on Saturday. "He was the best. And honestly, the house feels empty without him," added her sister, Celeste. Six people are believed to have died after a violent explosion ripped through the t

  • Ontario students return to in-person learning Monday

    Students and education workers will be heading back to the classroom Monday. And while many kids are excited to be returning to school, some believe it could be short-lived. Brittany Rosen has more.

  • Sweden redeploys troops to the island of Gotland near Russia

    Sweden reinforces its military presence on the island of Gotland, which is the closest part of the country to Russia. View on euronews

  • Teen injured but stable after shooting in Montreal apartment, police say

    Montreal police say they are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot and injured inside an apartment on Saturday night. They say they received a call around 6 p.m. about gunshots in the city's Ville-Marie borough. Police say the teen was taken to hospital for lower-body injuries, but his condition is now stable. Spokeswoman Caroline Chèvrefils says investigators established the shooting happened inside an apartment after meeting with the teen today. She says the investigation will determine w

  • Recalling Vancouver's 2020 snowstorm through perfectly captured videos

    Vancouver broke snowfall records from 1899, which is when record-keeping began.

  • Poll suggests support for Bill 21 provision may have dropped in Quebec; 55% in favour

    MONTREAL — A new poll suggests support may have slipped for a key element of Quebec's secularism law, known as Bill 21. A web panel survey carried out by Leger for the Association for Canadian Studies earlier this month found 55 per cent of Quebecers are in favour of banning religious symbols being worn by public school teachers. That appears to be a drop from the results of a previous Leger survey published in September that found 64 per cent of Quebecers were in favour of Bill 21, which applie

  • Thieves in Los Angeles looted trains stuffed with Christmas packages

    Freight cars are broken into every day on Los Angeles's railways by thieves that target packages bought online.View on euronews

  • Texas synagogue hostage-taker was a British citizen; two arrested in England

    (Reuters) -A gunman who took four people hostage at a Dallas-area synagogue and was himself killed as federal agents stormed the temple was identified on Sunday as a British citizen, while police in England said they had detained two teenagers for questioning in the investigation. The daylong siege at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, about 16 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas, ended Saturday night with all four hostages released unharmed and with the suspect dead. It was not clear whether the gunman took his own life or was slain by members of the FBI hostage rescue team.

  • Winter storm in the forecast for much of northern Alberta: Environment Canada

    A winter storm warning is in effect for much of northern Alberta for Monday, while southern Alberta may experience a sudden period of strong winds and some precipitation. Environment Canada forecasts wintry weather in the northern half of the province Monday, from the Peace River-Fairview-High Prairie-Manning region through to the Lloydminster-Wainwright-Vermilion-Provost area. Heavy snow, freezing rain, strong winds, blowing snow and a sudden drop in temperatures are expected in the affected re

  • Missing 89-year-old man found in Montreal

    EDITOR'S NOTE: CBC has removed the name from this story. Now that this person is no longer missing, the identity is no longer in the public interest. An 89-year-old man who went missing Saturday in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough has been found.

  • Forest fires rage in nine of Argentina's 23 provinces

    Nearly 100 firefighters, with planes and helicopters, are fighting the largest fires in Nahuel Huapi National Park, the fire management service says.View on euronews