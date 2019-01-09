Former Cardinals Outfielder Chris Duncan Fighting Brain Cancer, Steps Down from Radio Show

Former St. Louis Cardinals player and popular sports radio host Chris Duncan is stepping away from the program due to his ongoing health crisis after being diagnosed with cancer.

101 ESPN announced the news this week, writing on Twitter, “Dunc will be taking a permanent leave from 101 ESPN to continue his fight against cancer and focus on health. If you pray, please keep him in your prayers. If you don’t, keep him in your thoughts.”

Added “The Turn” — the name of the program — “He is our brother and we miss him deeply.”

The 37-year-old was part of the Cardinals’ 2006 World Series team, according to USA Today, and was with the team from 2005 to 2009. His father is famed pitching coach Dave Duncan.

According to Sports Illustrated, Duncan was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor, first in 2012. In a tragic coincidence, Duncan’s mother — Jeanine Duncan — also had glioblastoma, and died the following year at 64, the outlet reported.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Duncan’s “The Turn” cohost Anthony Stalter said during the show on Monday that the former athlete is “still fighting. He’s still fighting brain cancer. He’s still fighting this tumor.”

Duncan took a temporary leave of absence from his radio show in March of last year, according to the Post-Dispatch, to resume treatment for the cancer, which had returned with another tumor on his brain.

Please join us in keeping former Cardinal Chris Duncan and his family in your thoughts as he continues his courageous fight against cancer. pic.twitter.com/MK6SHroa2M — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) January 7, 2019

The Cardinals shared their public support for Duncan earlier this week in response to the news, tweeting, “Please join us in keeping former Cardinal Chris Duncan and his family in your thoughts as he continues his courageous fight against cancer.”