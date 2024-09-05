Former Carolina Panthers exec sees two of three domestic violence charges dismissed

A former Carolina Panthers executive announced Thursday that two of the three domestic violence charges brought against him in June have been dismissed.

Adrian Wilson, the team’s former vice president of player personnel, was arrested on charges of “assault intentionally causing physical injury (DV),” “damage property — deface $250-$2,000 (DV)“ and “disorderly conduct — disruptive behavior or fighting (DV).” The news of his arrest surfaced a day after the team confirmed he was no longer with the Panthers’ front office.

Two of those charges, all of which are misdemeanors, have been dismissed. And the “third will be soon,” according to a statement provided by Wilson.

According to a report from ESPN.com, court records show that the two charges were dismissed at the request of the Scottsdale city attorney, and that Wilson’s sentencing date is set for Sept. 8, 2025.

“Yesterday, after several long months, I appeared before a City of Scottsdale judge to address charges resulting from a verbal dispute between my wife, Alicia, and me,” Wilson wrote. “After learning there was absolutely no physical altercation, two of the three misdemeanor charges filed by the Scottsdale City Attorney’s Office were dismissed.”

He continued: “As to the third charge, I entered into a diversion agreement, which, as I understand it, is typically offered only to those with spotless records and who are deemed to pose no threat to the community. This diversion agreement requires me to participate in counseling sessions, which I am happy to do. Once complete, the third and final misdemeanor charge will also be dismissed.”

Here’s my public statement after yesterday’s court hearing. 2 of 3 charges DISMISSED! 3rd will be soon. Thank you to all who supported my family and me during this difficult time. #Grateful @espn @nfl @theobserver @AZSports @sinow @AP pic.twitter.com/7YtvjJFKxE — Adrian Wilson (@adrian_wilson24) September 4, 2024

According to Scottsdale Police Department records obtained by The Charlotte Observer in July, Wilson and his wife got into an argument in the early hours of June 1. Wilson denied that he ever put his hands on his wife that night, but he admitted that he had a mental break, and that he planned on driving to the desert to shoot himself because “I felt like nobody cared.”

Police records then state that after talking with various members of his family, who assured Adrian that he was loved, Wilson no longer felt that way. He was found and formally arrested just past 6:30 a.m. and was transferred to Scottsdale City Jail for booking procedures, where he was held in custody.

“With the hearing behind me, I can now begin the process of healing from this very unfortunate incident and the embarrassment it has brought to my family and me,” he wrote. “I deeply regret my actions on June 1 and recommit to being a better person and father.”

He continued: “I have learned a great deal and look forward to building my relationship with kids, lending my 20-plus years of expertise, once again, to the game of football, and supporting community and non-profit causes I believe in.”

The 44-year-old Wilson is a High Point native and former N.C. State football player. He arrived in Carolina in February 2023 after a long playing career and then eight seasons in the Arizona Cardinals’ front office, where he was a key fixture with the team’s scouting department. He was co-interim general manager with the Cardinals at the end of 2022. After that 2022 season, he was also reportedly in the mix for a few general manager jobs, including with the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, but wasn’t hired for either.

“Thank you to my friends, family members, former teammates and colleagues who reached out during this very tough time,” he wrote. “Your words of support and comfort have meant a great deal to me.”