Former chancellor Zahawi joins diagnostics group Ador

Nadhim Zahawi, the former chancellor, is joining an Israeli medical diagnostics group which is trying to transform the way infectious diseases are detected and managed.

Sky News understands that Mr Zahawi, who has assembled a portfolio of roles since leaving frontline politics, will be named on Thursday as chair of the advisory board of Ador Diagnostics.

His appointment is expected to be announced by BATM, a London-listed company which holds a 40% stake in Ador.

Ador's chairman is Zvi Marom, the founder of BATM and a former first lieutenant in the Israeli Navy.

Mr Zahawi, whose ministerial posts included overseeing the COVID-19 vaccination programme, is understood to have been recruited to assist Ador with the commercialisation of its research pipeline.

Ador says its diagnostic panels can diagnose as many as 100 different pathogens from an infectious disease, paving the way for faster and more accurate diagnosis, and prescription of the correct antibiotic or treatment.

It recently began pre-clinical validation at a leading centre for infectious disease research and treatment in Rome, and has plans to help diagnose other infectious diseases more effectively, including tuberculosis, meningitis, sepsis and sexually transmitted diseases.

The former chancellor has taken on the chairmanship of Very Group, the online retailer which is expected to change hands in the coming months.

He has also been playing an active role in negotiations over the future ownership of The Daily Telegraph, whose economic owners are battling to clinch a £500m-plus sale.

Mr Zahawi has been exploring his own offer for the newspaper, as well as working with advisers to Dovid Efune, the New York Post owner, who remains in talks to buy the right-leaning title despite a period of exclusivity having ended.