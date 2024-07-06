Former Charlotte 49ers DB Isaiah Hazel dies in car crash that claimed lives of two others

Former Charlotte 49ers defensive back Isaiah Hazel was among three people killed in a three-car accident early Saturday morning in Maryland. He was 23.

Hazel — along with high school football teammates Khyree Jackson, 24, and AJ Lytton, 24 — died after a crash that occurred at 3:14 a.m. on Saturday morning in Prince George’s County. The Maryland State Police released a statement indicating that all three individuals were in a vehicle struck by another vehicle abruptly changing lanes at a high rate of speed.

Hazel’s car was forced off the road and struck multiple tree stumps before coming to rest, according to the state police report. Police said Hazel, the driver, and Jackson died at the scene. Lytton was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. There were no additional injuries.

“We are heartbroken today at the news of Isaiah Hazel’s untimely passing,.” Charlotte 49ers coach Biff Poggi said in a statement. “Our program mourns his loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with Isaiah’s family during this tragic time. All of Isaiah’s hopes and dreams were still before him, and I pray that his family is granted strength now more than ever.”

Investigators said alcohol might have been a contributing factor in the crash, and charges are pending.

Hazel, Jackson and Lytton were teammates at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, where they won a state football championship together.

Hazel went on to spend four seasons under coach Mike Locksley with the Maryland Terrapins before joining the 49ers for his final season of collegiate eligibility. Lytton spent two seasons at Florida State and one season with Penn State. Jackson spent two seasons with Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oregon in 2023, and was recently drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Hazel’s best season came in the Queen City, where he played in all 12 games with eight starts, placing sixth on the team with 45 tackles and a career-best performance of seven tackles against No. 25 Florida.

Hazel completed his pro day on Maryland’s campus in late March, and was still in the process of pursuing his dream of playing professional football.

Charlotte 49ers defensive coordinator Ryan Osborn released a statement Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Isaiah was a great person and friend who put a smile on the face of everyone he was around. Praying for all the families and friends that are hurting today.”