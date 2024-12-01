Former My Chemical Romance drummer dies aged 44

Bob Bryar, former drummer for American rock band My Chemical Romance (MCR), has died aged 44 at his Tennessee home, according to US media.

He was the longest-serving drummer for the group, playing with the band from 2004 to 2010.

A spokesperson for the band told US outlets that the "band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing".

Bryar joined MCR after the release of their second album and helped write songs for the acclaimed record The Black Parade, deemed a "defining album" by NPR Music.

Bryar was born in Chicago, Illinois and studied sound engineering at the University of Florida.

He met the band whilst working as a sound engineer for a support band on an MCR tour in 2004.

After befriending them, he replaced the original drummer Matt Pelissier.

They went on to release two albums whilst he remained in the band.

However, he suffered third-degree burns in an accident whilst on the set of a music video in 2006, which led to infection.

Bryar went on to face multiple complications from the injuries, and was hospitalised for a staph infection.

The band cancelled multiple shows as he recovered, but began a world tour in February 2007.

By November, Bryar began having issues with his wrist, and was temporarily replaced and returned for the last leg of the tour in early 2008.

In 2010, the band posted a statement that Bryar had left, calling it a "painful decision".

They released their fourth studio album shortly after, which Bryar has five song writing credits for.

He officially retired from the music scene in 2021 and auctioned off some of his band memorabilia in aid of various animal charities.

At the time he told radio network ABC Audio: "I have too many wrist issues... it’s time for something new".

MCR split up in 2013, but reunited in 2019.

They are due to go on a US stadium tour in 2025.