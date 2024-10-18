Former CHP captain arrested in Folsom on suspicion of workers compensation fraud, perjury

A former California Highway Patrol captain was arrested Thursday on suspicion of filing fake worker’s compensation claims and falsifying paperwork submitted to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Matthew Stover, 50, was arrested after a warrant was issued by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office stemming from an investigation conducted by the CHP’s workers’ compensation fraud investigations unit. The employee who worked for 22 years with the CHP was arrested without incident in Folsom, the CHP said.

Stover filed a claim in June 2023 and was ordered by a physician to be placed on leave from work, according to a CHP news release. An “analysis” by the unit uncovered potential fraud and an investigation began, the release said.

While on injury leave, Stover took part in activities that were “inconsistent with limitations” that he had reported to doctors and were also at odds with the doctors’ orders.

A CHP spokesman declined to answer any questions about the case, such as what activities Stover did that flagged his inconsistent behavior, how much he allegedly stole and where he was stationed. The spokesman referred questions to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investigators also found Stover lied and provided false vehicle registration paperwork, the release said.

Stover was arrested on suspicion of making a false statement to fraudulently obtain compensation, knowingly presenting a false insurance claim, knowingly making a false statement for insurance payments, concealing or failing to disclose events affecting his benefits, perjury and making false statements to the DMV.

He was in custody at downtown Sacramento County Main Jail as of Thursday evening.

In 2023, the 22-year veteran made $343,625.85 in total pay and benefits worth $173,894.71, according to payroll records published by Transparent California