Former city employee charged with embezzling more than $20,000 from Edmond
Former city employee charged with embezzling more than $20,000 from Edmond
Former city employee charged with embezzling more than $20,000 from Edmond
A 20-year-old man raped a 15-year-old girl after taking her out into the sea off Bournemouth beach on a busy summer's day, a court has heard. Gabriel Marinoaica, of Walsall, West Midlands, is standing trial on one count of rape and four of sexual assault at Bournemouth Crown Court. The alleged victim was in the sea with friends on 18 July 2021 when she started playing with a ball with another group in the water, prosecutor Ellie Fargin said.
The girl's mother and stepfather face multiple charges, jail records show
Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter of her husband Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, 84
An Indiana man was sentenced to 57 years in prison Monday for the murder of his 17-year-old neighbor, who was found buried in his backyard last year after she had been missing for more than five months, according to court documents.
A jury found him guilty, Oklahoma officials said.
Defence lawyer Greg Curtis says the set of facts around a fatal shooting in 2020 "borders on the bizarre."Dartagnan Whitehead, 18, died after getting shot once in the chest with a sawed-off .303 rifle on July 11, 2020. On Tuesday, 21-year-old Stephen Swiftwolfe-Lewis pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Court of King's Bench. Justice Naheed Bardai accepted a joint sentencing submission of 10 years.Bardai heard how the shooting happened after members of two rival gangs — the Terror Squad and Westsid
A suspect was found standing in the yard, deputies say.
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say they have laid nearly 20 charges against a man after he allegedly fled from officers in a transport truck west of Toronto while under the influence of drugs, a case investigators say was the latest of several alleged driving offences. Peel Regional Police allege the man nearly hit a pedestrian and ran several red lights in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday while speeding away from officers who were attempting to stop him for a traffic-related offence. Police say officers w
Esperanza Rae Harding, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder
An alert tax driver prevented a scam in which an elderly woman would have lost the equivalent of about $36,000 for a phony bailout of relatives from jail, police in southeastern Poland said. The police said the parcel was a carefully taped up shoe box that contained 140,000 Polish zlotys ($36,000).
Stephanie Saeed was found in a Sheffield flat after the owner was alerted by the "strange smell".
Valentin Lazar attacked Maria Rawlings before leaving her naked in undergrowth in Romford, east London, on May 3 2021.
A now-former forensic scientist with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) manipulated DNA test results in hundreds of criminal cases, an internal affairs investigation found, which prompted a full review of her work during her nearly 30-year career at the agency.
The former Fox News personality explained to NewsNation's Chris Cuomo why he attacked him so frequently when he was on CNN.
Crystal Sorey took the first steps in preparation of a planned wrongful death lawsuit against the state regarding her daughter, Harmony Montgomery, more than two weeks after Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, was convicted of fatally beating her and other crimes. Kissinger did not rule immediately, asking for court paperwork, including the jury's verdict and a probate surety bond from Sorey, which would guarantee she would fulfill her duties under the law as administrator. “I'm her warrior, basically,” Sorey said afterward of her daughter, WMUR-TV reported.
The bodies of five members of a group that vanished Saturday were found the next day, police said.
A hospitalized St. John's man accused of killing his wife last week did not say a word when he appeared before a judge by telephone Monday morning, prompting the high profile case against Ibrahim Alahmad to be adjourned.Alahmad, 36, did not answer when a corrections officer in the hospital room with him said his name three times."He's not being responsive to us," the officer told the court."Your honour, I don't think you're going to hear Mr. Alahmad," Dan Furey, the Legal Aid lawyer handling the
He loaded a shopping cart with $1,000 in stolen items, police say.
Christian Valdez, 35, was charged with attempted murder and felony assault
A 35-year-old man accused of attempting to kill a Saint John police officer by allegedly stabbing him at the Canadian Tire on the west side last month is facing a seventh charge and has hired a veteran defence lawyer.Corey James Clarke appeared in Saint John provincial court via video conference from jail Monday, when the Crown laid the additional charge of assaulting another police officer — Const. Ryan Woodman — with a weapon, on Feb. 21 at Canadian Tire in west Saint John.Clarke was previousl