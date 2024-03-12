Former city employee charged with embezzling more than $20,000 from Edmond

Associated Press

Crystal Sorey took the first steps in preparation of a planned wrongful death lawsuit against the state regarding her daughter, Harmony Montgomery, more than two weeks after Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, was convicted of fatally beating her and other crimes. Kissinger did not rule immediately, asking for court paperwork, including the jury's verdict and a probate surety bond from Sorey, which would guarantee she would fulfill her duties under the law as administrator. “I'm her warrior, basically,” Sorey said afterward of her daughter, WMUR-TV reported.