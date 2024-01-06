Former Clemson quarterback finds new home at FCS football program

Hunter Helms has found his next college football month.

Rhode Island, an Division I FCS program, announced Friday it had signed Helms as a transfer with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Helms spent four seasons at Clemson and was the top backup to starter Cade Klubnik this season. He’d entered the portal Nov. 28 seeking more playing time, which he’ll figure to get with the Rams, who compete in the FCS Coastal Athletic Association, a step below Clemson.

Helms walked on at Clemson in 2020 despite holding scholarship offers from schools including South Florida and Troy, who compete at the FBS level. He ended his Tigers career having appeared in nine games over four seasons and completing 22 of 37 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns in mop-up duty.

Helms beat out Alabama/Arizona State transfer Paul Tyson and true freshman Christopher Vizzina for Clemson’s No. 2 quarterback position behind Klubnik but didn’t take any significant snaps in 2023, as Klubnik was never benched or injured.

Helms will have two years of eligibility remaining.