Former Cleveland Browns Player Jermaine Whitehead Apologizes for 'Unacceptable' Threatening Tweets

Former Cleveland Browns player Jermaine Whitehead is apologizing after posting a series of threatening and profanity-laced tweets on Sunday night.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions following our game with Denver,” Whitehead wrote on Instagram on Tuesday underneath a photo of himself playing football. “That was totally out of character for me. I do not justify my actions, but was extremely frustrated with the way I had played and our team losing because of it. I was playing with a broken hand, but that is no excuse for my actions, and I am deeply regretful.”

“I want to personally apologize to anyone who I offended, especially those who I was responsive to on Twitter,” the former Browns safety continued. “My choice of words did not reflect who I am, but only what I was feeling.”

“Also, my sincerest apologies to my teammates, coaches, the Browns organization and most of all, the fans and kids that motivate me to even pursue this dream,” he added.

Whitehead, 26, concluded: “Again I am deeply sorry for my unacceptable behavior, and I wish the Browns the best of luck in the future. I love you!”

On Monday morning, following his tweets, the Browns announced their decision to waive Whitehead from the team.

“Jermaine Whitehead’s social media posts following today’s game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate,” a spokesperson for the Browns said in a statement Sunday, according to the team’s digital media manager, Andrew Gribble. “We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally.”

Their statement was then followed up by a post shared to the Browns’ Twitter account on Monday that read, “We’ve waived S Jermaine Whitehead.”

Shortly after the Browns lost 24-19 to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Whitehead lashed out on Twitter with a series of aggressive tweets, according to multiple reports. His account has since been suspended, though some users captured the tweets before they were taken down.

One of the tweets was reportedly in response to former NFL player Dustin Fox, who criticized Whitehead’s performance during the game.

Whiteheads effort tackling today is a joke. #browns — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) November 3, 2019

“Come get it in blood b— made ass lil boy,” Whitehead responded, according to a screengrab of the comment and several outlets. “I’m out there with a broke hand .. don’t get smoked…”

A representative for Whitehead did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Monday.

In a previous, since-deleted Instagram post, Whitehead had reportedly apologized for his performance in the game, but not for the comments that followed, according to ESPN, CBS Sports, and the Associated Press.

Whitehead was in his second season with the Browns, after he was signed by the team last year. Prior to joining the Cleveland team, he had been waived by the Green Bay Packers for throwing a punch against a New England Patriots player and getting ejected from the game in November 2018.