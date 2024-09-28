Former College Track Star Shelby Daniele Dies After Earning Her Master’s Degree: ‘This Loss Leaves a Gigantic Hole’

Her alma maters — Cal Poly and Buchanan High School — paid tribute to the student-athlete on Sept. 26 and 27

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Sprinter spikes (stock image)

A recent California Polytechnic State University graduate who broke records in track and field has died, her former team announced on social media.

Shelby Daniele is being remembered as an "amazing person" and "everything you want an athlete to be," as her California alma maters' track teams — at both Cal Poly and Buchanan High School in Clovis — shared the news of her death in heartfelt tributes on Instagram and Facebook on Thursday, Sept. 26, and Friday, Sept. 27.

A cause of death has not been revealed for Daniele, who was born in 2001 and reportedly was 23 at the time of her death.

According to her college team, she most recently graduated from Cal Poly this spring with her master’s in agriculture with distinction.

Related: Wesleyan College Cross-Country Runner Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest During Meet

Daniele was an "exceptional student-athlete" who spent five years lending her talents to the program, per the post. Her career highlights include being a "six-time All-Big West honoree," a "two-time Big West champion," a school record holder and a team captain.

According to the Cal Poly website, she holds the school record for the indoor 200 meter (24.69 seconds), holds the No. 2 all-time spot in the women's indoor 60 meter (7.62 seconds), had tied the No. 2 women's 100 meter record (11.58 seconds) and was No. 3 all-time in the women's outdoor 200 meter (23.57 seconds).

"But more importantly, she was an incredible teammate and leader," read the program's Instagram announcement, which it paired with photos of her in action over the years. "She cared deeply for those around her, had a remarkable heart and was a role model for so many. Shelby was truly one of a kind and will be missed dearly by everyone in the Cal Poly community. Our condolences go out to her family and friends 💚💛."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Before heading to Cal Poly for higher education, Daniele was a student-athlete on the Buchanan track and field team, which also shared a tribute and noted that she was also a "standout" runner in high school.

"No one will ever forget that day in May of 2019 when Shelby upset the field at the CA State Meet to win the 200 meter individual title, helping to secure the team win with her girls," the team's Facebook post noted.

"Shelby was a fantastic athlete, going on to Cal Poly to continue to break records in track, but she will be remembered by her teammates and coaches as an even more amazing person," it continued. "As coaches, we will always appreciate the time she took to stop by the track when she was back in town to say hi to everyone. This loss leaves a gigantic hole in so many hearts, and we will never forget the amazing woman that Shelby was ❤️."

Friends and family paid tribute to the late student-athlete at Buchanan High School's Veteran's Memorial Stadium on Friday, according to The Fresno Bee, which noted that her name was lit up on the stadium's scoreboard.

Daniele's high school coach Brian Weaver told NBC affiliate KSEE that people from all over the country have reached out to express their condolences, as he remembered her as "a big part of our family" and "everything you want a young athlete to be.”

“She mentored so many athletes,” Weaver said. “Kept them going when times were tough — after graduating she would take her personal time to come say hi to all the coaches and athletes.”

“She loved everything,” Weaver added. “If people could just go and do that, love every minute that you have, she would want to be remembered for that. She lived life to the fullest.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.