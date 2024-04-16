Former Crawford County deputy pleads guilty to use of excessive force
Zackary King faces up to a year in jail and could pay $100,000 in fines.
The 45-year-old teacher was getting dressed in the backseat, officials say.
Erin Ward, 45, was allegedly found inside a car with a 17-year-old student, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two Kansas women who went missing on a trip to pick up children for a birthday party two weeks ago were killed over a custody dispute involving a small group of anti-government Oklahomans who called themselves “God's Misfits,” authorities said Monday. Their vehicle was found along a rural Oklahoma highway just south of the state line, with ample evidence of a bloody confrontation, setting off a two-week effort to secure the children's safety while searching for the women and
A child was killed and at least 10 other people were injured, including a 1-year-old and an 8-year-old, when gunfire broke out at a family gathering in Chicago, according to police. No suspects have been arrested in the mass shooting that erupted Saturday night on the city's South Side, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying those who might be responsible for the shooting. Deputy Chief Don Jerome said the shooting was likely gang-related.
A Las Vegas lawyer and his wife had been in the middle of a contentious battle for custody of her children from a previous marriage when the woman's former father-in-law, also an attorney, fatally shot them last week during a deposition hearing in the case, according to authorities and relatives. The coroner's office in Las Vegas identified the victims as lawyer Dennis Prince and his wife, Ashley. Both were shot multiple times, the coroner's office said, before 77-year-old Joseph Houston shot and killed himself.
He was sentenced to death Monday morning on all four capital murder charges hew was convicted of by Judge David A. Johnson in a courtroom in Phenix City.
Coronation Street's Bobby has told a major lie in Lauren's disappearance story.
A homeless man freed without bail after randomly breaking a woman’s nose went on to sucker-punch a 9-year-old girl in the face in Grand Central Station, MTA officials said. Jean Carlos Zarzuela, 30, was busted after he allegedly socked the youngster as she stood next to her stunned mom in the station’s dining concourse about 11:50 a.m. Saturday, MTA police said. Medics took the girl to NYU ...
Police in the Australian State of New South Wales have declared Monday's stabbings at a Sydney church a "terrorist incident".
Bruce Lehrmann sued a TV network for airing Brittany Higgins' claims she was raped inside Parliament House.
CALGARY — Police in Calgary say a suspect has turned himself in following a dispute between two dog owners that allegedly got physical. On Wednesday police say a woman was walking her dog near the north end of Sue Higgins Park when a dog belonging to an unknown man who was also at the park allegedly became aggressive towards the woman's dog. Police say it's believed the man and woman began to argue, and the woman attempted to record it on her cellphone when the man knocked the phone out of her h
Joel Cauchi, 40, fatally stabbed five women and a man at Westfield Bondi Junction mall on Saturday.
The Atlantic City mayor and his wife are both accused of abuse, officials said.
Three people have died and two more are in hospital after a late-night car crash at a retail park. All five were travelling in the same car and are believed to be men in their early 20s, police say. Emergency services were called to Staples Corner retail park in north London at just before 11:30pm last night (Sunday). Three people were pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to hospital. One is in a critical condition while the other person’s condition has been assessed as not life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.
Alvin Bragg had a problem. It was August 2022, and the Manhattan district attorney had just found out two people had been shot -- including a bystander who had been shot in the head -- during an attempted robbery in the borough's Washington Heights neighborhood. In a city struggling through the post-pandemic crime surge, it posed a crisis for Bragg, who had been elected as a reformist prosecutor but who critics painted as soft on crime.
WILLIAMSPORT. Pa. (AP) — The wife of a former Harvard Medical School morgue manager has pleaded guilty to a federal charge after investigators said she shipped stolen human body parts — including hands, feet and heads — to buyers. Denise Lodge, 64, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Pennsylvania to a charge of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to court records. Federal prosecutors last year announced charges agai
The suspect is taken to an undisclosed location by police after a bishop was attacked during a sermon.
Jason Craig Dyer-Mitchell, 23, was arrested later that day at his apartment — directly across the street from the Chevron gas station.
Two visitors at Lake Mead National Recreation Area were captured on video destroying ancient rock formations and park rangers are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects. CNN affiliate KVVU has more.
Four people were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in relation to their disappearance.