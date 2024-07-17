Former culture minister defends tourist who simulated sex with Florence statue

The photographs of a tourist simulating sexual positions with the statue of Bacchus provoked a wave of protests - FACEBOOK

A former Italian culture minister has defended a drunk tourist who simulated having sex with a Florence statue, describing her behaviour as “as an amorous exaltation”.

The blonde woman, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, provoked an outcry after she was photographed climbing onto the statue of Bacchus.

A replica of a 16th-century original by Giambologna, the statue sits in a niche on a street near the Ponte Vecchio bridge.

Images posted on the “Welcome to Florence” Facebook page show the young woman hugging and kissing the statue and then simulating sexual positions.

The social media post provoked a wave of protests from the public and cultural officials outraged by her behaviour.

Vittorio Sgarbi, an art critic and former culture undersecretary, who was sacked for alleged conflict of interest earlier this year, is well known for his provocative opinions. He dismissed the woman’s late night activity as “an amorous exaltation”.

“A drunk girl performs a critical act, not an erotic one,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

“No real man can compete” with the naked statue of the god of wine and fertility, Mr Sgarbi added.

But Florentines were infuriated by the tourist’s behaviour and are demanding greater penalties for assaults on Italy’s historic treasures.

“Are we sure we need these kinds of tourists in Florence?” asked Marco Passeri, a former city councillor.

‘Respect for our monuments’

“Tourists are welcome, but there must be respect for our monuments, whether they are originals or copies,” Antonella Ranaldi, the city arts superintendent, told the Corriere della Sera. “Not least because I doubt that this woman, who I blame, knows the difference.”

Last week, a teenager was reported to police after he climbed Florence’s Santa Maria del Fiore cathedral and filmed himself with his mobile phone as he reached its celebrated dome. He then posted photos and videos on his Instagram page.

A month ago, another tourist etched his initials in the Ponte Vecchio bridge before being stopped by police; and last year, young men clambered onto the replica of Michelangelo’s statue of David in the Piazza della Signoria in Florence.

‘Rudeness and incivility’

“These constant displays of rudeness and incivility happen because everyone feels entitled to do whatever they want with impunity,” said Patrizia Asproni, from the Confcultura culture organisation.

“We need to apply the ‘Singapore model’ – tight controls, hefty fines, zero tolerance.”

Mr Sgarbi was forced to resign from his position in the culture ministry amid allegations that a 17th-century painting in his possession was stolen from a castle more than a decade ago. He was also accused of altering the painting to disguise its origins. He has strenuously denied the claims.