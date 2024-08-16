Former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Host Samantha Harris Announces Return Of Breast Cancer

Samantha Harris has been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.

On Wednesday, the 50-year-old former Dancing With the Stars co-host posted a video to Instagram that revealed the news.

More from Deadline

Harris had stage 2 breast cancer a decade ago and underwent a double mastectomy, and later had breast reconstruction. She then embarked on a career as a health coach, and last year produced community-driven courses for an active website.

The cancer’s return has not defeated a determined Harris.

“I have some health news that I need to share that I never thought that I would be sharing again in my lifetime, but I have a recurrence of breast cancer,” she said in the video. “And I feel so fortunate to have been able to guide, support and lead so many of you in Your Healthiest Healthy community, and I will continue to do so, and I will fight on and I will be okay.

“I’m so grateful for my family and my close friends, and as I lean on them, I also reach out to lean on you during this time, and I will continue to share more as my treatment plan unravels,” she continued. “I’ll see you soon.”

The comments section had numerous supportive messages, including from Tom Bergeron, her former DWTS co-host, who wrote, “Sending hugs.” Melissa Peterman and Eva LaRue also commented.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.