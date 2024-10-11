Former Death in Paradise star says it was "scary" leaving show for new BBC role

Tahj Miles has admitted it was "scary" joining the cast of Mr Loverman following his exit from Death in Paradise.

The actor joined Death in Paradise back in 2021, playing the role of Officer Marlon Pryce. However, fans were left devastated earlier this March when the character left for Jamaica to care for his sick sister.

Miles will next appear onscreen in the BBC's upcoming gay drama Mr Loverman, which follows a 74-year-old Antiguan-born man who is on the verge of coming out to his wife of 50 years.

"When I booked the job, it was just a good feeling to know that I can book something else other than Death in Paradise," Miles told RadioTimes.com.

"But then it was nerve-wracking because I've just been in the head of Marlon for four years, so to jump into a whole different character who has his whole different problems and things he has to go through, it was scary."

Mr Loverman stars Lennie James as Barrington 'Barry' Jedidiah Walker, who is having a passionate affair with his best friend Morris (Ariyon Bakare) behind his wife's (Sharon D Clarke) back.

Miles plays Barry's 17-year-old grandson Daniel, who struggles with his own anxieties as he prepares to head off to university.

"It's meant to be a very simple, easy part of your life. You just go to school, you have your friends, and you go home and keep it simple," Miles shared.

"But when I started thinking back [to when I was 17], I was like, it was actually a really mad time because there are so many different things you have to deal with.

"There are so many things to look forward to that it’s exciting, but it's also terrifying at the same time."

Mr Loverman, based on the novel by Bernadine Evaristo, will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Monday, October 14.

