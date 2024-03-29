Former deputy in Pueblo County accused of 'inappropriate contact' with inmate
A former detention deputy has been arrested after he allegedly inappropriately contacted a female inmate, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon.
A former detention deputy has been arrested after he allegedly inappropriately contacted a female inmate, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon.
TORONTO — A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment, according to court records and her former landlord. Patrycja Siarek, 38, was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and other offences after an off-leash dog bit and dragged a child at a Toronto park last Saturday. Police have said the attack left the child with life-alt
Timothy Stephenson had an enviable life: He was married to a doctor, and they shared a $2 million home with their twin daughters in a peaceful California suburb. But Stephenson harbored a dark secret.
Adam King was arrested following a sting operation where he allegedly said he had drugged and sexually assaulted his nieces and nephews, per investigators
TAXCO, Mexico (AP) — A mob in the Mexican tourist city of Taxco brutally beat a woman to death Thursday because she was suspected of kidnapping and killing a young girl, rampaging just hours before the city’s famous Holy Week procession. On the eve of Good Friday, men walk through the colonial streets of Taxco wearing hoods, whipping themselves or carrying heavy bundles of thorns in penitence. That and other Holy Week processions date back centuries in the old silver-mining town. The mob formed
“The living conditions were horrendous, with bugs, feces and trash scattered throughout the home,” local police in California said
Gypsy Rose Blanchard was recently released from prison after serving eight years. She married her husband while in prison in July 2022
McKinley Slone Hernandez, 25, has pleaded not guilty to charges of child abuse - cruelty
Winnebago County Sheriff’s OfficeA man was arrested Wednesday after four people were killed and another seven were injured in a stabbing spree across several locations in Rockford, Illinois, authorities said.Christian Soto, 22, was booked at the Winnebago County Jail early Thursday on 11 charges ranging from first-degree murder to attempted murder, along with another two charges of home invasion, according to online jail records. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, who did not name Soto, said: “Ri
Forfeiting the merchandise is the price of losing, she said.
Shaunda Bizzell was killed by a man who drove his car into her and her husband minutes after he called 911 and made threats to bomb a building, police allege
A Nigerian woman who wrote an online review of a can of tomato puree is facing imprisonment after its manufacturer accused her of making a “malicious allegation” that damaged its business.
A Southern California man convicted of killing his mother as a teenager was captured in Mexico a week after he walked away from a halfway house, violating the conditions of his probation, authorities said. Ike Nicholas Souzer, 20, was arrested Wednesday in the coastal city of Rosarito by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said. During the weeklong manhunt, the district attorney's office described Souzer as dangerous and violent.
Valerie Owusu and Emmanuel Addae were convicted of murdering Owusu's son
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Jameek Lowery entered the dimly lit lobby of the city’s police headquarters in a panic. He was having a mental breakdown — and needed help. Barefoot and wearing only pajama pants and a sweatshirt in the pre-dawn hours of Jan. 5, 2019, Lowery pulled out his cellphone and began a social media broadcast of an anti-police rant. “Why y’all trying to kill me?” Lowery asked several Paterson police officers on his Facebook Live video feed. “If I’m dead in the next hour or two, they
A Toronto police officer who has been the subject of multiple cases of misconduct in the workplace, including an incident where he was found guilty of assaulting a cyclist, is set to be fired.
A Moscow court on Friday ordered a Russian journalist who covered the trials of late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and other dissidents to remain in custody pending an investigation and trial on charges of extremism. Antonina Favorskaya, also identified by court officials as Antonina Kravtsova, was arrested earlier in March. On Friday, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ordered that she remain in pre-trial detention at least until May 28.
A passenger jet was almost entirely obscured by green lasers as it flew over a fireworks festival in Mexico, in a TikTok with over 30 million views.
A former correctional officer at a federal California women's prison known for numerous misconduct allegations was sentenced to six years in prison for sexually abusing five inmates, federal officials announced Wednesday. Nakie Nunley, who supervised inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin, becomes the seventh correctional officer sentenced to prison for sexually abusing inmates, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
HALIFAX — More than 30 years after Nova Scotia was stunned by the brutal murders of three McDonald's restaurant workers in Cape Breton, another of the three convicted killers has been granted full parole. During a hearing Thursday, the board decided that 55-year-old Freeman MacNeil should receive a conditional release because his risk to reoffend is rated at low to moderate, his plan to reintegrate into society appears reasonable and the factors that contributed to his criminality remain low. Ma
"That Friday when we got to school, the whole school was abuzz with the news that he and his brothers had been in a police chase."