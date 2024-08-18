Former Disney Channel Star Skai Jackson Shares TikTok Video After Her Arrest: 'Never Depend on a Man for Anything'

The actress was arrested on Aug. 8 at Universal Studios in California

skaijackson/tiktok Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson is back on social media after being arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

On Friday, Aug. 16, the former Disney star, 22, shared a video on TikTok of herself standing outside a shopping center with a large Givenchy shopping bag in hand.

"Never depend on a man for anything," she said in the clip as she hit her bag and turned away from the camera. "Period!"

Jackson wore a gray sweatsuit and was also carrying a smaller second bag.

"The rich & expensive way! Add me on Snapchat Skaijackk for more," she captioned the post.

Monica Schipper/Getty Skai Jackson in 2024

The Jessie actress was arrested on Aug. 8 at Universal Studios in California, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Police responded to the theme park after security personnel onsite detained Jackson, the spokesperson said. Deputies investigating the incident reviewed surveillance footage, which they alleged captured Jackson pushing the victim.

There were no weapons involved, nor any identifiable injuries, the sheriff's department said. Jackson was taken to the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station and released after a few hours.

TMZ later reported that prosecutors said there wasn't enough evidence to bring the case to trial, so charges against Jackson were dropped.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has not responded to PEOPLE's request for information.

Jackson previously played Zuri Ross on Jessie and its spinoff Bunk'd. In 2019, she released her book, Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower and Clapback and appeared on Dancing With the Stars in 2020.

She recently posted on Instagram about her upcoming horror movie The Man in the White Van, which she promoted at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. The movie is set to released on Oct. 11.

