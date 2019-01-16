Former World Series MVP John Wetteland Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old Child

Former Dodgers pitcher John Wetteland has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old in Texas, multiple outlets have reported.

Wetteland, 52, was taken into custody on Monday, the Associated Press reported. He was released the same day on a $25,000 bond.

Bartonville Police Department began investigating Wetteland last week after receiving a call from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Police Chief Bobby Dowell said, according to the Associated Press.

After looking into the allegations, Wetteland was arrested. However, due to the nature of the crime and the pending investigation, Dowell declined to share further details, the Associated Press reported.

The alleged sexual abuse began in 2004, according to an affidavit filed on Jan. 15 and obtained by NBC5 in Dallas-Fort Worth. Wetteland has been accused of allegedly having a child perform a sexual act on him.

The accuser claims the abuse took place more than once between 2004 and 2006, according to the affidavit.

The abuse allegedly occurred at Wetteland’s residence in Bartonville, the affidavit, which was also obtained by Dallas Morning News, alleges.

Wetteland has not released a statement or commented on the allegations and an attorney for him could not immediately be found.

Wetteland’s first-degree felony charge carries a maximum life sentence and a minimum of 25 years in prison, USA Today reported.

Wetteland made his major league debut in 1989. In addition to his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wetteland pitched for the Montreal Expos, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers in 1997.

He was named MVP of the 1996 World Series with the New York Yankees and was inducted as a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame in 2005.

After retiring, Wetteland went on to coach the Washington Nationals and the Seattle Mariners.