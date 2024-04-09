Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías charged with five misdemeanor domestic violence counts

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was charged with five misdemeanor accounts stemming from an alleged attack on his wife in September, the L.A. City Attorney's office confirmed Tuesday.

Urías, 27, was charged Monday with two counts of domestic battery involving a dating relationship and one count each of assault, false imprisonment and spousal battery. Urías and his wife were attending a Major League Soccer match on Sept. 3 at BMO Stadium, after which he was arrested, booked and charged with felony domestic violence.

The Department of Public Safety later received cell-phone video of the alleged incident outside the stadium.

Urías is scheduled to be arraigned on May 2.

Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was charged with five misdemeanor accounts stemming from an alleged attack on his wife in September, the L.A. City Attorney's office confirmed Tuesday.

Urías was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball after the charges were filed, and he did not pitch again for the Dodgers, who a month later were eliminated from the National League playoffs by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Urías became a free agent after the season.

Should he hope to resume his career, Urías would likely face a significant suspension from Major League Baseball under its joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. MLB did not immediately return a request for comment.

TMZ first reported that Urías was charged with the misdemeanors.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Julio Urias charges: 5 misdemeanor domestic violence counts