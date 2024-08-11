Former Down and Connor Bishop Noel Treanor dies

Noel Treanor was appointed to his EU position by Pope Francis [BBC]

Noel Treanor, a former Catholic Bishop of Down and Connor, has died at the age of 73.

He was appointed by Pope Francis to the diplomatic role of apostolic nuncio to the European Union in 2023.

It is understood he died on Sunday morning.

The EU position acts as the representative of the Holy See, or the Catholic Church's government, in Brussels.

Archbishop Treanor was originally from County Monaghan [BBC]

Archbishop Treanor was born in County Monaghan and attended St Patrick's College in Maynooth before studying in Rome.

He was ordained as a priest in 1976 and served in the diocese of Clogher in St Macartan’s Cathedral in County Monaghan.

He was later appointed Bishop of Down and Connor by Pope Benedict XVI in 2008.

It is the second largest diocese on the island of Ireland, stretching from Northern Ireland's north coast to Kilkeel in County Down.

'Great integrity and intellect'

Prof Sir Ian Greer, Queen's University vice-chancellor, said the archbishop was a "man of great integrity and intellect".

Archbishop Treanor had served as chair of the board of governors at St Mary's University College.

Colin McGrath, SDLP MLA, said he was sad to hear the news of his death, while DUP MLA Phillip Brett added "his dedication and service to north Belfast, in particular to the Mater Hospital, will be fondly remembered".

Presbyterian minister Rev Steve Stockman said Noel Treanor was a great supporter of the cross-community 4 Corners Festival and he was very saddened to learn the news.

The charity Trócaire posted on social media that he had been "incredibly supportive of our work" and that he "served as a custodian of our mission, ethos and values".