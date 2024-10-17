Former East Cleveland City Councilman speaks out following recent indictment
Former East Cleveland City Councilman Ernest Smith is facing multiple charges, including theft in office and misuse of credit cards, among other allegations.
Former East Cleveland City Councilman Ernest Smith is facing multiple charges, including theft in office and misuse of credit cards, among other allegations.
Alyssa Lokits, 34, was fatally shot, and police allege a video shows 29-year-old suspect Paul Park following her
Puhakka was the country's first openly gay professional hockey player and was a cast member of the Finnish reality adaptation of "The Traitors"
The woman filed a lawsuit against the music mogul in federal court in California
Jeffery Michael Guida's three children - ages 2, 11 and 13 - were in the car when the suspect shot their dad and then shot at them, witnesses said.
Authorities have shut down two beaches in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday after hundreds of black golf ball sized spheres washed ashore. Randwick Mayor Dylan Parker said authorities were not sure what the spherical, dark black tarry balls were, but as a precaution, Coogee Beach and Gordons Bay Beach in the city's east were closed to the public.
The California Board of Parole Hearings reversed a decision made in August to allow the early release of Andrew Stuart Luster, a serial rapist who drugged young women in college bars in the late 1990s.
Family friends say the child lost a lot of blood and "may have suffered permanent brain damage"
Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley, with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey, was fatally shot at her home in Bridgeton on Tuesday night, according to police. Mosley, 51, died at the scene, police said. Multiple agencies are investigating the deadly shooting, including the State Police Major Crime Bureau, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the Bridgeton Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau.
"When I read about traits common in psychopaths, I see most of them in him."
A Lethbridge man who was accused of holding two women in his home and sexually assaulting them for days has been released from custody.Bernard Alonzo Gibson, 60, saw one set of charges stayed and pleaded guilty to lesser offences on the second set after the alleged victim died from unrelated causes. He was handed a sentence of 18 months, which he had already served at the time of his plea. In March 2023, Gibson was accused of confining a woman at his home for two days before she was able to esca
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Cellphone chats have become death sentences in the continuing, bloody factional war inside Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a group of armed people harassing hurricane relief workers in a remote Tennessee community last weekend, a sheriff said Wednesday as a man in North Carolina appeared in court for allegedly threatening aid workers in that state.
A 12-year-old Saskatoon boy charged with manslaughter in a fatal shooting earlier this year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.The boy pleaded guilty in youth court to being a party to criminal negligence causing death.His 13-year-old co-accused — also charged with manslaughter — is set to stand trial next June.The 12-year-old is back in court in November for sentencing.Officers were called to the 1000 block of Matheson Drive at about 3 a.m. CST on Feb. 19 for an injured person. Police said a
Mason Murphy won at the U.S. Supreme Court after officials started with a target and went looking for a crime. | Opinion
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man has been arrested for animal cruelty after authorities say he abandoned his dog in floodwaters near a highway as residents evacuated Florida's Gulf Coast last week shortly before Hurricane Milton made landfall.
A man accused of assaulting a tourist in Vancouver over the long weekend has a history of committing violent offences, according to court documents obtained by CBC News.Massimo Rosario Falvo, 30, allegedly repeatedly punched and kicked a 35-year-old woman in the face on Sunday as she was walking near the entrance of the Waterfront SkyTrain station by Canada Place shortly before 9 a.m. PT, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).The woman suffered multiple injuries and was treated in h
Montreal police are trying to locate a mother and her son who live together in the Saint-Léonard borough.Lucia Giovanna Arcuri, who is 76 years old, was last heard from Tuesday morning during a telephone call. Her son, 59-year-old Giuseppe Arcuri, was last spotted on Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m. in a restaurant near the corner of Perras and Rodolphe-Forget boulevards in the city's Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.Investigators and their loved ones are worried about their safety. Police say Luci
OTTAWA — Canada listed the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun as a terrorist entity Tuesday, a week after Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc asked national security advisers for an expedited review of the organization.
Mounties say it is unlikely a woman reported missing on Vancouver Island two years ago will be found alive. They are now asking for the public's help as they continue the search for Amber Manthorne.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Multiple generations of family members of Erik and Lyle Menendez pleaded for the brothers' release from prison on Wednesday, saying they deserve to be free despite life sentences for the 1989 killings of their parents in Beverly Hills because they had been “brutalized” and sexually abused by their father.