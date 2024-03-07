Former Emmerdale star Max Parker confirmed for new role

ITV

Former Emmerdale star Max Parker has joined the cast of new Elizabeth Hurley movie Strictly Confidential.

The film, which is the directorial debut of Elizabeth's son Damian, follows a woman called Mia (Georgia Lock) who returns to the Caribbean to uncover the mystery of her friend's death.

Max's casting in has now been confirmed in a joint Instagram post with the director, who wrote: "MAX PARKER is WILL STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL will be released by @Lionsgate on April 5th, in select theatres & on demand @primevideo @appletv."

Lionsgate

Related: Former Emmerdale star Max Parker reveals whether he'd return to soap

The movie's full synopsis reads: "On the anniversary of Rebecca’s death, Mia returns to the Caribbean paradise where she and her best friend shared her final days.

"As Mia sets out to unravel the mysterious events of her passing, old passions rise, new secrets are uncovered, and Mia is pulled into a seductive world of sex, betrayal and murder."

Speaking recently about Strictly Confidential, Damian explained how his mother "promised" him she would appear in his first feature film.

Lionsgate

Related: Former Emmerdale star Max Parker shares awkward encounter with Chris Hemsworth

"During the making of my first-ever short film back in 2010 when I was 8, my mother promised me she’d be in my first feature," he told People. "True to her word, the minute Strictly Confidential was green-lit, my mother dropped everything and raced out to the Caribbean to help."

Max played the role of Luke Posner on Emmerdale between 2019 and 2021, and has also appeared in TV shows COBRA and Vampire Academy.

Last year, he landed a role in new Netflix series The Corps, and is set to appear alongside 13 Reasons Why's Miles Heizer, The Conjuring's Vera Farmiga and Liam Oh.

Strictly Confidential is released in select cinemas and on demand on April 5.

You Might Also Like