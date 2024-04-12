Former Emmerdale star opens up over four hospital trips in a year

Former Emmerdale star Simon Lennon has opened up about his four trips to the hospital over the last year.

The actor played Ben Tucker in the ITV soap between 2020 and 2021 and was a love interest for Aaron Dingle before he was killed by villain Meena Jutla.

Lennon posted on Instagram a snap of him wearing a hospital gown, and he explained his recent health struggles to his followers.

In the caption, he wrote: "Was in hospital last week to have a small procedure/surgery and was feeling quite reflective. I’ve been in hospital for four different reasons in the last year and, luckily, I’m fine and doing well.

"I feel so unbelievably grateful for the NHS, the wonderful care workers we have looking after us, and the tireless level of dedication and support that they offer. Legends."

Lennon’s former co-star Fiona Wade, who played Priya Sharma in the soap for 12 years, commented on the post: "Hope you’re ok darling, sending love!"

Meanwhile, Coronation Street actor Bhavna Limbachia, who played Rana Habeeb on the soap until 2019, wrote: "Sending love and healing your way."

Lennon also received well wishes from the world of TV, with The Responder actor Faye McKeever, writing, "Keep that beautiful smile smiling, loadsa love mate xx", and NCIS: Sydney star Sean Sagar commenting, "Sending my love bro".

After Ben’s shock death in the soap, which saw Meena attack him with a kayak paddle, the actor revealed that he was looking forward to getting back to seeking out new roles.

He said: "I struggled with OCD when I was younger and had therapy. I’m not great when I’m in a routine and have to break out. That’s why I’m so excited about being back in that world of auditions and working out what will happen next."

Since leaving Emmerdale, Lennon has starred in Christmas-themed short film The Shepherd on Disney+, which also features John Travolta.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

