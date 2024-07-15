Former England coach: I wanted us to win for Gareth

A former England men's under-21 football team coach said that whilst he is disappointed with England’s loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, he is pleased to see the progress that the squad has seen under Gareth Southgate’s leadership. Nick Levett said: “I think we have got to take some pride in the journey that we have been on so far, but it is always going to be a disappointment – what could have been a fantastic Monday as opposed to a slightly more sombre Monday.”.