Former fire chief identified as spectator killed during Trump rally shooting

The rally-goer who was killed at Donald Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania campaign event-turned-shooting was identified as 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, according to his sister.

“The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother, Corey Comperatore,” Dawn Comperatore Schafer wrote on Facebook on Sunday morning.

Authorities announced one spectator had died on Saturday evening.

She said her younger brother had just turned 50, and posted a photo of him with her family holding up 5 and 0 balloons.

Trump pumps his fist in the air after being shot in the ear (AFP via Getty Images)

“The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most. He was a hero that shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable,” she continued. “Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality.”

The shooting — now considered an assassination attempt against Trump — left the former president wounded, two spectators injured, and Comperatore killed.

Comperatore was a fire chief but recently retired, WPXI reported.