Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies

Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has died aged 69.

Mr Salmond, who led the country between 2007 and 2014 during the independence referendum, became ill while in North Macedonia.

The BBC reports Mr Salmond collapsed after delivering a speech at an international conference on Saturday.

Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the Scottish politician, calling him a “monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics”.

The Prime Minister said: “For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy.

“As First Minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service.

“My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family and his loved ones. On behalf of the UK government, I offer them our condolences today.”

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney added: “I am deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of the former first minister Alex Salmond, and I extend my deepest condolences to Alex’s wife Moira and to his family.

“Over many years, Alex made an enormous contribution to political life – not just within Scotland, but across the UK and beyond.

“Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her independence. He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into government and led Scotland so close to becoming an independent country.

“There will be much more opportunity to reflect in the coming days, but today all of our thoughts are with Alex’s family and his many friends right across the political spectrum.”

My statement on the sudden passing of former First Minister Alex Salmond. pic.twitter.com/i3bK0cgJh1 — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) October 12, 2024

Paying tribute Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar described Mr Salmond as “a central figure in politics for over three decades”.He wrote in a post on X: “The sad news of Alex Salmond’s passing today will come as a shock to all who knew him in Scotland, across the UK and beyond.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time and on behalf of Scottish Labour I offer our sincere condolences to all who will be mourning his loss.

Mr Sarwar added that Mr Salmond’s “contribution to the Scottish political landscape can not be overstated”.

He continued: “It is right that we recognise Alex’s service to our country as First Minister and to the communities he represented as both MP and MSP.”

Meanwhile, former prime minister Rishi Sunak said Mr Salmond was a “huge figure in our politics”.

In a tribute posted on X, Mr Sunak added: “While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace.”

Mr Salmond resigned from the SNP in 2008 and later formed the pro-independence Alba Party in 2021.

He was leader of the Scottish National Party on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014.