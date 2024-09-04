Former French PM Edouard Philippe launches 2027 presidential bid

NEWS WIRES
·1 min read

France’s former prime minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday announced he would run in the 2027 presidential elections in a widely expected move. Philippe, who was Macron’s first prime minister, has remained a popular figure since he resigned in 2020, and has formed his own right-wing party, Horizons.

France’s former prime minister Édouard Philippe announced Tuesday that he would seek the presidency in 2027, further roiling the country’s political waters after the snap parliament elections called by his ex-boss Emmanuel Macron.

Macron has been struggling to find a prime minister since losing a gamble to bolster his centrist party’s relative majority with early elections in July.

The defeat opened an unprecedented political deadlock, with a left-wing alliance now the National Assembly’s largest block in a hung parliament, followed by Macron’s centrists and their allies, and the far right.

As talks continue to end the impasse, Philippe confirmed his widely expected candidacy to succeed Macron, who cannot stand again in 2027 after a two-term limit.

His announcement complicates the calculus for Macron as he seeks a prime minister who could survive any no-confidence votes in the deeply fractured parliament.

(AFP)


