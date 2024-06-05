Former GAA player ordered to pay £100,000 compensation

A former GAA player, from Crossmaglen, who admitted converting almost £1.2m in criminal property on behalf of his company has been ordered to pay £100,000 compensation.

Cathal James Short, 48, of The Crescent, was due to stand trial along with his company C Short Ltd.

However, before the start of the trial Short pleaded guilty to the company converting criminal property.

It was agreed by all parties that the best way to dispose of the case was a civil penalty.

At Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday the judge said that in those circumstances he would make a compensation order against C Short Ltd in the sum of £100,000.

He also imposed a conditional discharge of two years.

At the request of defence counsel, the judge ordered that a charge of converting criminal property levelled against Short as an individual be "left on the books and not to be proceeded with without the leave of this court or the Court of Appeal''.

Operation Concentric

None of the facts surrounding the case were discussed in court on Wednesday.

But a previous court hearing revealed that between 2009 and 2012, an organised crime gang was responsible for a fraud which exploited the Construction Industry Scheme to enable subcontractors to evade the payment of tax.

The fraud involved the creation of sham companies which would receive payment in respect of construction works carried out, but then become insolvent before any tax was paid to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Short's premises were searched in March 2012 by an HMRC criminal investigation team and a number of documents seized.

After an extensive investigation, codenamed Operation Concentric, around 37 individuals were charged in July 2018 with offences arising out of and connected with the fraudulent scheme.

The court said C Short Ltd was a Money Service Business and the offending related to the cashing of cheque for and on behalf of various Belfast-based construction contractors.

Short played football with Crossmaglen Rangers as a forward and won three All Ireland Club championship medals, three Ulster Club medals while also turning out for the Armagh county team.