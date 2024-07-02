Former GE Global Operations Center in Cincinnati now an office building in search of new tenants

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Shares in Anglo American slid as much as 4% on Monday, with investors worried over what impact an ongoing underground blaze at a coal mine in Australia could have on the miner's plan to sell its coal portfolio, part of a broader bid to add value. Anglo has been battling a fire ignited at its Grosvenor steelmaking coal mine in Australia's Queensland state on Saturday. "The underground combustion event is ongoing; however, the QMRS (Queensland Mines Rescue Service) mobile extinguisher unit is now fully operational, and smoke has visibly reduced," it said in a statement on Monday.