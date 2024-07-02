Former GE Global Operations Center in Cincinnati now an office building in search of new tenants
Former GE Global Operations Center in Cincinnati now an office building in search of new tenants
Former GE Global Operations Center in Cincinnati now an office building in search of new tenants
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A 19-year-old and the club where she worked as a stripper have sued Florida’s attorney general and two local prosecutors to stop enforcement of a new state law prohibiting adult entertainment businesses from employing people who are under 21, claiming it violates their constitutional rights.
New high school graduates may be contemplating their post-college career path. The labor market may change significantly by the end of this decade. In 2020, 29 million baby boomers retired, according...
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 1,071,798 vehicles. This includes Ford, Volkswagen, Toyota, Porsche, Tesla, Chrysler, Nissan, GM and Jaguar.
Huawei Technologies has teamed up with Chinese foundry Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to develop high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, according to sources, as these devices have become an indispensable component in the computing infrastructure used for artificial intelligence (AI) projects. This initiative also involves mainland integrated circuit (IC) packaging firms Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech and Tongfu Microelectronics, which are tasked to provide the so-called Chip on Waf
An investigative report last week claimed Foxconn hiring agents excluded married woman from assembly-line jobs, citing family duties and absenteeism.
For many people, retirement may seem like a far-off accomplishment, a glorious place that looms over a distant horizon. However, you might be in a position to close the gap and round the curve into...
Shareholders' vote against a plan for an independent board chair leaves Benioff in the seat. The compensation vote is not binding.
Tencent Holdings has upgraded its high-performance computing (HPC) network, with an improvement to its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, as Chinese tech giants seek ways to boost large language model (LLM) training with existing systems and equipment amid a domestic push for technological self-reliance. The 2.0 version of Tencent's Intelligent High-Performance Network, known as Xingmai in Chinese, will improve the efficiency of network communications and LLM training by 60 per cent and
China is seeking to establish least 50 sets of artificial intelligence (AI) standards by 2026, according to a new draft policy from Beijing, as the mainland pushes to close the gap with the United States in developing this technology. The proposed standards will include those that pertain to the training of large language models (LLMs) - the technology underpinning generative AI services like ChatGPT - as well as safety, governance, industrial applications, software, computing systems, data cent
Mark Cuban, entrepreneur, venture capitalist and "Shark Tank" shark, knows a little something about being rich. According to Forbes, Cuban has a net worth of $5.4 billion. He also has advice for...
Rising tensions in the Middle East are adding a premium to oil prices as traders weigh the potential of an interruption to Iran's oil supply.
Artificial intelligence will double the growth of electricity demand in the U.S., according to Bernstein analyst Chad Dillard.
You can do pretty much anything online, including making money, whether as a side hustle or a full-time job. But how does one begin when looking to make money online? The same place they'd...
Evidence presented at trial showed the woman cut checks to her own company, bought $11,000 worth of Apple products and gave herself a pay raise.
After four years away, Donald Trump may return to the White House next year. Among other things, this could bring major changes to the economy that impact your retirement. When a new president takes...
AP's David Koenig explains why Boeing is facing federal charges. Prosecutors and victims’ families are waiting for the airplane manufacturer to decide whether to accept a plea deal that would settle a criminal fraud charge stemming from two 737 Max crashes.
LONDON (Reuters) -Shares in Anglo American slid as much as 4% on Monday, with investors worried over what impact an ongoing underground blaze at a coal mine in Australia could have on the miner's plan to sell its coal portfolio, part of a broader bid to add value. Anglo has been battling a fire ignited at its Grosvenor steelmaking coal mine in Australia's Queensland state on Saturday. "The underground combustion event is ongoing; however, the QMRS (Queensland Mines Rescue Service) mobile extinguisher unit is now fully operational, and smoke has visibly reduced," it said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON/TOKYO (Reuters) -Manufacturing activity in Europe suffered a setback last month but Asian factories enjoyed solid momentum, offering policymakers some hope the region can weather the hit from soft Chinese demand, surveys showed. The downturn in Europe was widespread, with Italy the only big player not to see a fall in its Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) despite manufacturers largely cutting prices. HCOB's final euro zone manufacturing PMI, compiled by S&P Global, fell to 45.8 in June from May's 47.3.
A new report from Guidehouse Insights, the Colorado-based dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, estimates global revenue for hydrogen-capable gas turbines (HGTs) will grow to more than $7 billion by […]
Regulators are set to charge Facebook's parent with breaking digital rules by requiring users to pay a subscription or consent to ads, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.