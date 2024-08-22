Former Georgia Republican official: Trump is a 'direct threat to democracy'

On Wednesday, two Republicans — Olivia Troye, a former Trump national security official, and Geoff Duncan, the former lieutenant governor of Georgia — addressed the Democratic National Convention and called on other members of the GOP to vote for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. "To my fellow Republicans, you aren't voting for a Democrat. You are voting for democracy," said Troye.

Video Transcript

So let's get the hard part out of the way.

I am a Republican.

But tonight I stand here as an American.

Four years ago, I resigned from the Trump administration as a Republican who dreamed of working in the White House.

It was a hard decision, but as an American, it was the right one.

My journey started to this podium years ago when I realized Donald Trump was willing to lie, cheat and steal to try to overturn the 2020 election.

Now he's doing it again, lying and laying the groundwork to undermine this election.

I realized Trump was a direct threat to democracy and his actions disqualified him from ever, ever, ever stepping foot into the oval office again to my fellow Republicans.

If you aren't voting for a democrat, you're voting for democracy, you aren't betraying our party.

You're standing up for our country to my fellow republicans at home that want to pivot back towards policy, empathy and tone, you know, the right thing to do.

Now, let's have the courage to do it in November.