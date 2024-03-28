George Gilbey: Former Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother star dies aged 40

George Gilbey (centre) with his family on Gogglebox (Channel 4 series)

Former Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother star George Gilbey has died aged 40.

The TV star, from Clacton-on-Sea in Essex, reportedly died after an accident at work.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10am this morning (27 March), during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury.

"The ambulance service including air ambulance were in attendance. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

"We will continue liaising with partners including the Heath and Safety Executive.

"A cordon remains in place at the scene."

George Gilbey (Ian West/PA Wire)

He appeared on Gogglebox with his parents and then later appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 where he came fourth.

Fellow CBB star Ricci Guarnaccio said Gilbey was “going to be missed”.

Breaks my 💔 but @georgegilbey you are well and truely going to be missed my friend. Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever brother. From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii!

Love you GG 💔🥲💔 pic.twitter.com/nGEdnKs8Qe — Ricci Guarnaccio (@RicciGuarnaccio) March 27, 2024

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: 'George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George's family and friends at this very sad time.

“The family have asked for privacy.”