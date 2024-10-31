Former GOP congressional candidate arrested on allegations of ballot theft in Indiana

Ryan Murphy, USA TODAY NETWORK
·4 min read

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Republican congressional candidate was charged with stealing ballots during a public test of voting machines in Indiana, state police said.

Larry Lee Savage Jr., a former Republican 5th Congressional District candidate, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning after he was charged, according to Indiana State Police. Savage, who was elected as a precinct committeeman at the May Republican primary, was accused of stealing ballots during a public voting machine test in Madison County earlier this month.

Madison County was testing four voting machines with 136 ballots on Oct. 3, when two of the ballots went missing over the course of the test. Surveillance footage showed Savage folding them and putting them into his pocket, according to a probable cause affidavit.

While conducting a search warrant, Indiana State Police found the missing ballots in Savage's car. One was a straight Republican ballot and the other was blank.

On Monday, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Savage on one charge of destroying or misplacing a ballot and one charge of theft. An initial appearance has not yet been scheduled and no defense attorney is listed for Savage, according to online records.

Griffin Reid, a spokesperson for the state GOP, condemned Savage and his actions.

"We unequivocally condemn any form of criminal election interference," Reid said. "We appreciate law enforcement’s efforts in pursuing justice and we will continue to monitor this situation as the process unfolds."

Voter fraud in the United States is rare, and courts have dismissed multiple lawsuits of alleged electoral fraud brought by former President Donald Trump and some of his Republican allies who accused Democrats of stealing the 2020 election. Trump faces Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in a Nov. 5 presidential election.

Critics fear Trump's false claims could be a precursor to similar accusations of election theft if he loses again. A Trump-aligned group previously told USA TODAY that it is already planning to sue over this year's election results.

Overseas voters have always mattered. Why they may matter even more in 2024 election.

Ballot theft was 'sabotage of the public test'

After Savage placed the two ballots in his pocket, charging documents say he then approached Katherine Callahan, a former Republican Madison County auditor candidate, and whispered "f----- up count."

Savage told an investigator on the scene that he took the ballots because the woman overseeing the event said they weren't real ballots. A recording of the testing event showed that she told the attendees, "They are live ballots. They are live election ballots."

In an interview, a detective asked Savage why he put the ballots in his pocket if he believed he could freely take one. Savage "stated that he wasn't going to incriminate himself," according to a probable cause affidavit.

Savage told police he had no ill intentions and would have returned the ballots if he'd known he wasn't allowed to take them. Investigators casted doubt on this claim after an examination of his cellphone revealed that he texted Callahan about an hour after the test and asked, "Sis they say anything about the ballots I took?"

A representative for the voting machines' manufacturer told police the ballot theft was "sabotage of the public test and their voting equipment," according to court documents.

Savage ran in the Indiana 5th Congressional District Republican primary in May against Rep. Victoria Spartz and seven other candidates, winning just under 2% of the vote. On social media, Savage describes himself as a "MAGA candidate."

What is a public voting machine test?

Before voting machines can be used in Indiana elections, they're tested in front of political parties' representatives, candidates, media and the general public.

In the tests, election officials manually calculate results from pre-marked ballots. People attending the test are then invited to run those ballots through the voting machines to make sure the computerized systems counted accurately.

Test ballots are identical to official ballots but say "test" on the back of the paper. Test ballots could be put through a scanner at a polling place to cast an actual vote, and they're still considered official ballots under state law. They must be sealed and disposed of like official paper ballots.

Contributing: Brittany Carloni, Indianapolis Star; Aysha Bagchi, USA TODAY; Reuters

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Former Republican candidate arrested on allegations of ballot theft

Latest Stories

  • Record-breaking ‘Jeopardy!’ champ reveals his endorsement just a week before the 2024 election

    Fellow ‘Jeopardy!’ players voice their support for the record-breaking contestant’s endorsement on X

  • Separate Rally Hecklers Rile Harris: ‘I Am Speaking’

    Kamala Harris was heckled at two daytime rallies on Wednesday in different battleground states, using both occasions to present herself as a unifier as she shouted over the disruptions. “I will listen to experts,” she said while an audience member began shouting at a Get Out the Vote rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. “I will listen to those impacted by the decisions I make. And to people who disagree with me.” But she didn’t listen for long. The heckler, whose words were unintelligible, continue

  • Jared Kushner Hints at What’s in Store for Ivanka and Him if Trump Wins

    Jared Kushner has dished on his family’s plans should Donald Trump be elected to a second term in the White House. In a rare interview with The New York Times, the former president’s son-in-law said he and Ivanka Trump’s departure from political life will remain in place even if Trump wins next week. “We’re rooting for him—obviously, we’re proud of him,” Kushner said. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”

  • Ex-Labor Secretary Robert Reich Fears Trump Will Pull This 'Dirty' Trick On Election Night

    "But it doesn't work if you know it's coming," explained the Bill Clinton-era labor secretary.

  • CNN Data Reporter Pinpoints Historical Polling Detail That May Doom Donald Trump

    It "would be historically unprecedented," said Harry Enten.

  • Kamala Harris Fans Love How Nikki Haley Unintentionally Trashed Trump On Fox News

    People on social media noted that Haley's surrogacy for the Trump campaign seems to be inadvertently making the case for Harris instead.

  • Half of Gen Z voters say they’ve lied about their votes: Survey

    Half of Generation Z’s voters said they have lied about their votes, according to a new Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll. Among the Gen Z voters in the survey, 48 percent said they had previously “lied to” those with whom they are close about which candidates received their votes, more than double the…

  • Trump’s Already Crying Wolf on ‘Cheating’ in Pennsylvania

    Former president Donald Trump whined Wednesday that Pennsylvania election officials are “cheating,” a day after his campaign said it plans to sue Bucks County over long lines and voting cut offs at election offices. “Pennsylvania is cheating, and getting caught, at large scale levels rarely seen before,” the Republican nominee for president posted on his platform Truth Social, before upping the ante with typical all-caps flair. “REPORT CHEATING TO AUTHORITIES. Law Enforcement must act, NOW!”

  • Joe Rogan Snubs Kamala Harris Podcast Request

    Podcaster Joe Rogan says Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris offered to sit with him for an hour-long interview, but he refused to travel to her and wanted the chat to take place at his Texas-based studio over the usual three hours. While almost every other interviewer on the planet would have jumped at the chance to sit down with Harris for a full hour, the world‘s most successful podcaster decided he would not compromise. “They offered a date for Tuesday, but I wou

  • Early, mail-in votes raise questions about possible election results

    The first votes of the 2024 presidential election are rolling in, raising questions about what can be gleaned from the data in forecasting the possible outcome of the race. Almost all states and Washington, D.C., have begun some mail-in or early in-person voting and releasing information on the number of ballots returned, the first actual…

  • Trump Media Stock Tumbles as Musk, Harris Make Election Waves. DJT Rally Faces This Threat.

    The price fluctuations have little to do with the company’s fundamentals–its sales are miniscule for a company of its market value.

  • Opinion: Trump Could Lose the Election and Still Destroy America

    It doesn’t matter if you want to call it a hate rally or a Nazi rally or an authoritarian Lollapalooza. Doesn’t matter if you want to call the speakers unhinged or ill-mannered or fascistic. I don’t care what you call the Trumpian spectacle that unfolded at Madison Square Garden this weekend. In this, the blessedly final week of the 2024 presidential campaign, that rally was only the latest s--t stain in a decade-long political career rooted in scapegoating and fear-mongering. After a decade of

  • Supreme Court's conservative justices leave in place Virginia's purge of voter registrations

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court's conservative majority on Wednesday left in place Virginia's purge of voter registrations that the state says is aimed at stopping people who are not U.S. citizens from voting.

  • George W. Bush’s Daughter Barbara Endorses Kamala Harris

    One of George W. Bush’s twin daughters issued a late endorsement of Kamala Harris on Tuesday, exactly a week before Election Day. Barbara Bush, 42, told People in a statement that it was “inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania” over the weekend, revealing that she’d gone as far as campaigning for the Democratic ticket. She’s long supported progressive causes, but it’s the first time the conservative family scion has outright endorsed for a Democra

  • Jimmy Kimmel Turns Serious With Special Message Just For Trump Voters

    The late night host made the case against Trump using the former president's own words.

  • Michigan strips two clerks in small town of election duties over hand-count plan

    Tom Schierkolk and David LaMere, the clerk and deputy clerk in Rock River Township, were ordered by Michigan Bureau of Elections Director Jonathan Brater to refrain from administering the vote, according to a letter from Brater dated Oct. 28. The false claims include the notion that rigged voting machines contributed to Trump's loss in 2020.

  • Opinion: I asked Mark Cuban why he has gone all in for Harris. Here's what he told me.

    I asked Mark Cuban why he supports Kamala Harris and why he is at war with another Texas billionaire, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • 'Not going to play their games': Singh won't help Tories, Bloc topple the Liberals

    OTTAWA — New Democrats will not cave to demands from the Bloc Québécois and Conservative leaders to help them bring down the Liberal government, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Wednesday.

  • Chris Wallace Highlights Trump’s ‘Big Mistake’ Ahead of Election Day

    CNN host Chris Wallace weighed in Wednesday on Donald Trump‘s tumultuous campaign trail style—and warned that his “big problem” remains his inability to reach out to women who may feel alienated by his rhetoric. Wallace spoke on the network about Trump’s decision to freeze out his onetime rival Nikki Haley, who offered to help him on the campaign trail but has noticeably been absent. In a Fox News broadcast earlier this week, Haley criticized Trump‘s actions over the past few weeks counting down

  • Jon Stewart Decimates Trump Mass-Deportation Plan, Notes Irish and Italians Were Once Not ‘American Enough’

    "Right now, you think you're safe," the host of "The Daily Show" warns, breaking down the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 The post Jon Stewart Decimates Trump Mass-Deportation Plan, Notes Irish and Italians Were Once Not ‘American Enough’ appeared first on TheWrap.