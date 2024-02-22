Former Greyhounds goalie suing team for $300,000

Former Soo Greyhounds goalie Tucker Tynan is suing the Ontario Hockey League team for $300,000 because of the organization's alleged mistreatment of him in the spring of 2022.

Tynan alleges, through a statement of claim filed in Sault Ste. Marie on Feb. 6, that club officials improperly treated a serious shoulder injury he suffered on April 1, 2022 and then pressured him to play through the pain.

The 21-year-old also claims that current head coach John Dean subjected him to “derogatory and racist remarks" during this process, according to a recent report from Rick Westhead of TSN.ca.

Tynan declined to tell TSN how many times Greyhounds staff allegedly used racist language against him.

“I'd rather not answer that, given the situation,” Tynan wrote in a text message to TSN.

When reached for comment, the Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club provided The Sault Star with a statement from president Tim Lukenda, who said the organization is aware of Tynan's lawsuit and plans to "vigorously" defend itself "against the allegations made."

"Our players' wellbeing is of utmost importance to us and we take great pride in the treatment of our players both on and off the ice," Lukenda said in this statement, which was also provided to TSN on Tuesday.

Tynan originally came to the Soo Greyhounds in December 2021 via a trade with the Niagara Ice Dogs.

After competing for the team for four months, Tynan claims that he injured his shoulder during the first period of an April 1 match against the Saginaw Spirit.

Despite being in "excruciating pain" due to an apparent anterior dislocation, Tynan said Greyhounds athletic therapist Julian Cooper refused his request to be taken to the hospital and proceeded to "forcibly and manually manipulate and shift the shoulder back into its socket."

Cooper then provided Tynan with two 200 milligram Advil pills, since the procedure left him in "unbearable pain."

The following day, Tynan continued his physical treatment with Cooper, who, according to the lawsuit, denied his request to see a specialist “until his form of treatment was completed.”

After being refused this request again on April 4, Tynan then brought his concerns to head coach John Dean and Greyhounds general manager Kyle Raftis that same day.

During this meeting, Dean reportedly used “derogatory and offensive language” in response to Tynan's concerns about his health, insinuating that the young goalie was “selfish for not wanting to participate in the team practice.”

Dean then decided to keep Tynan on the team's active roster, despite Tynan allegedly "self-medicating on roughly 3,000 milligrams of Ibuprofen per day" to deal with the lingering pain.

Throughout the next week, Tynan claims that Dean continued to ignore his request to be taken off the active roster, and even subjected him to more "derogatory and racist remarks" during a meeting on April 8.

Dean then allegedly forced Tynan back onto the ice despite his injury, where he put in nearly 29 minutes against the Sudbury Wolves on April 8 and then competed in a full 60-minute game the following day.

Tynan engaged in another argument with Dean on April 13, with the young goaltender claiming that Cooper's treatment had not been effective.

According to the lawsuit, Dean insinuated that Tynan was faking or exaggerating his injury to get out of playing and placed the goalie on the team's active roster for that night's game against the Sudbury Wolves.

On April 15, Tynan reportedly asked Cooper to prescribe him "something for the unbearable pain" he continued to experience.

Instead, the athletic therapist told Tynan to keep taking his Ibuprofen and find a way to "power" through to the end of the season, according to the claim.

Tynan continued to play for the Greyhounds throughout the team's 2022 playoff run, competing in seven games between April 21 and May 14.

After the Greyhounds' playoff hopes were dashed following a 7-1 loss to the Flint Firebirds, Tynan returned to his home in Arizona and received a shoulder MRI.

According to his lawsuit, Tynan's MRI revealed a labrum tear and additional ligament tears, which would require surgery.

Tynan underwent this surgery on Feb. 9, 2023 and endured another four months of physical therapy to recover.

The statement of claim concludes by stating that Tynan is entitled to $300,000 due to the "reckless negligence" and "racial harassment" he allegedly endured at the hands of Greyhounds officials, which caused him both physical and emotional distress.

Following his recovery, Tynan left the Greyhounds to become a member of the Sioux Falls Stampede in the United States Hockey League.

He then made the jump to the Federal Prospects Hockey League in November 2023 by joining the Port Huron Prowlers and was signed to the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen a month later.

Tynan competed in a total of 36 games for the Soo Greyhounds throughout the team's 2021-22 regular season, where he tallied a 3.40 goals against average and 0.884 save percentage.

Tynan's lawsuit isn't the only controversy involving a former goaltender to hit the Soo Greyhounds this year.

The Sault Star reported in January that the organization had quietly removed John Vanbiesbrouck's banner from the rafters of GFL Memorial Gardens in late 2023.

Vanbiesbrouck stepped down as head coach and general manager of the Greyhounds in March of 2003 after he used the ‘N’ word to describe team captain Trevor Daley.

While the Greyhounds organization never confirmed that Vanbiesbrouck's past controversy was the reason for the removal of his banner, Lukenda said the team "just thought it was the right thing to do at this time."

“Basically, we want to make sure we are creating a welcoming environment for all of our guests, players, former players and families,” he wrote in an email to The Sault Star.

