Former New Hampshire Governor remembers Carter as approachable on campaign trail

The Daily Beast

There may be only one way for the president-elect to take the Panama Canal: war. Former U.S. ambassador to Panama John Feeley, who served under former President Barack Obama and incoming President Donald Trump, said that it would require a foreign war to retake the canal. “To attempt to take it back today, I’d like to ask you, go find the MAGA constituency that’s going to support another foreign war because that is what it would take to get the canal back,” Feeley said Sunday in an interview on