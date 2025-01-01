Former New Hampshire radio reporter remembers President Carter
Former New Hampshire radio reporter remembers President Carter
Former New Hampshire radio reporter remembers President Carter
The comedian tried out some jaw-dropping lines during her New Year's Eve roast and kept wondering when she'd be taken off air.
"Wake me from this nightmare!" one social media user posted after the Fox News host leaned into Trump's idea to annex Canada.
Steve Bannon is ramping up his attack on Elon Musk. And this time he’s threatening violence. The house of MAGA has been in flames this week over Musk’s plan to protect immigrants with H-1B visas, while diehard conservatives like the president-elect’s former strategist Bannon and Trump loyalist Laura Loomer have said foreign workers should be deported and replaced with “real” Americans. On the last episode of the year for Bannon’s War Room podcast, he sent a threatening message to the SpaceX foun
The actress also shared that she is "learning how to ski" and "looking for ways to be healthy and happy in the new year"
John Morgan said the president-elect has tapped into one key thing.
The FBI identified a suspect behind the fatal attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts slammed what he described as “dangerous” talk by some officials about ignoring federal court rulings, using an annual report weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office to stress the importance of an independent judiciary.
Donald Trump apparently isn’t into New Year’s resolutions. Instead of getting introspective as the year comes to an end, he’s using the finals hours of 2024 to lash out at the lawmakers he previously deemed “the enemy within” in a classic Trump rant. “We just won a Historic Landslide and Mandate from the American People, but Senate Democrats are organizing to improperly stall and delay the confirmation process of many of our Great Nominees,” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on
“Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do," the singer said
The president-elect would hurt U.S. consumers and businesses, while creating a new opportunity for China. He's likely to alienate some core supporters.
Trump has regularly tied immigration to crime throughout his presidency
BEIJING (Reuters) -No one can stop China's "reunification" with Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his New Year's speech on Tuesday, laying down a clear warning to what Beijing regards as pro-independence forces within and outside of the island of 23 million people. In the past year, Beijing has stepped up military pressure near Taiwan, sending warships and planes almost daily into the waters and air space around the island in what Taiwanese officials view as a creeping effort to "normalise" China's military presence. China regards democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory.
Former Republican Denver Riggleman's S-bomb was about what to expect from the new Congress.
Mother-daughter dressing takes the beach.
The world's richest man sparks speculation after changing his name and using a picture of Pepe the Frog.
Billy Idol is a father of three and grandfather of four
Anderson shared the defiant message after attending a Mar-a-Lago Christmas do besides the Trump family
TV personality Ryan Seacrest subtly confirmed his current relationship status while hosting the December 9, 2024 episode of 'Wheel of Fortune.'
The large crowd of well-wishers gathered outside could hear what was going on inside the church service through speakers — and Louis, as ever, stole the show
On one side, the fiercely loyal supporters who love Donald Trump the most. On the other side, the fiercely loyal supporters who love Trump the most. Yes, even before he has been sworn in for the second time, the world around Trump has been plunged into chaos by a bitter and at times pretty incomprehensible MAGA civil war. Like all civil wars, the casus belli might seem obscure to outsiders. In this case, a group of people who had united on “build the wall” are split on whether to keep a legal im