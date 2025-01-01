Former New Hampshire radio reporter remembers President Carter

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -No one can stop China's "reunification" with Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his New Year's speech on Tuesday, laying down a clear warning to what Beijing regards as pro-independence forces within and outside of the island of 23 million people. In the past year, Beijing has stepped up military pressure near Taiwan, sending warships and planes almost daily into the waters and air space around the island in what Taiwanese officials view as a creeping effort to "normalise" China's military presence. China regards democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory.