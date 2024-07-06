Former head of humane society says she has legal counsel, fired after 16 years

The former executive director of the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society says she has legal counsel but is still looking for answers as to why she was fired.

Melanie Coulter said Friday she "was not provided with information about why the board chose to move forward with new leadership."

"I am immensely proud of what my team at the Windsor/ Essex County Humane Society has been able to accomplish over the last 16 years for our community's animals," Coulter said in an email.

Multiple members of the humane society's board of directors did not return requests for comment from CBC Windsor, but the board provided an unsigned statement.

"The board is very grateful for Melanie's many years of service and wishes her all the best going forward," it said.

"There will be no further comment on the reasons for her departure, as we do not comment publicly on employment matters."

The board noted Rob Moroz, formerly of Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare, will step into the role on an interim basis effective Monday while the board looks for a permanent executive director.