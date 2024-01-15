Former head of MI5 steps down from role as Lord Chamberlain

The late Queen called Baron Parker her unofficial 'CEO,' sources have claimed - VICTORIA JONES/PA

The former head of MI5 has stepped down as Lord Chamberlain – the most senior official in the Royal household – to allow the King to make his own appointment.

Baron Parker was appointed in Feb 2021 by Elizabeth II, who was aware that she would need a “safe pair of hands” to oversee the transition of reign when the time came.

She declared that Lord Parker would be her unofficial “CEO,” it has been claimed.

The crossbench peer formally began the role on April 1 2021, and just days later, found himself overseeing Prince Philip’s funeral.

Then 17 months later, he was tasked with ensuring the smooth running of the Royal household when the late Queen died.

The process involved the merging of two households, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House.

During the late Queen’s funeral, in Sept 2022, Lord Parker “broke” his Wand Of Office by dismantling it into two halves and laying them on the coffin, a symbolic gesture marking the end of the reign.

Lord Chamberlain breaks his Wand of Office at the late Queen's funeral - BEN BIRCHALL/PA

The King will choose his own Lord Chamberlain in due course.

Buckingham Palace said the replacement would complete the “transition to a new household for the new reign”.

Aides declined to say whether the process had started, but they said that Lord Parker would remain in post until later this year.

Until recent times, the position of Lord Chamberlain was largely the preserve of dukes and earls.

When George VI died, Lord Hyde, the 6th Earl of Clarendon, who had held the role since 1938, was replaced by Roger Lumley, the 11th Earl of Scarbrough, a Tory MP and army general.

Lord Parker, who was educated at a comprehensive school in the North East, was the late Queen’s eighth Lord Chamberlain and the first former member of the security services to take up the historic post.

Lord Parker will remain in post until later this year - VICTORIA JONES/PA

The part time role, which pays up to £140,000 a year – or as much as £165,000 including pension payments – involves chairing a monthly meeting of all heads of department, as well as a weekly update.

He oversees all senior appointments in the household, is the channel of communication between the sovereign and the House of Lords and ensures coordination between Buckingham Palace and Clarence House.

The position dates from the Middle Ages, when the King’s Chamberlain often acted as the King’s spokesman in Council and Parliament.

On ceremonial occasions the Lord Chamberlain carries a white staff and a gold key, the symbols of his office.